Ripple's users in the Middle East represent a fifth of its global customer base. Reuters
Ripple in talks for Gulf expansion after receiving in-principle licence from Dubai's DFSA

Blockchain company aims to address challenges such as high fees, long processing times and limited transparency in cross-border payments

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 01, 2024

