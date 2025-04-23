James Gandolfini wearing Rolex Day-Date in The Sopranos. Photo: HBO
From Alien to Succession: memorable on-screen timepieces

These scene stealers do more than tell time, they tell a character's story

Mehdi Mabrouk

April 23, 2025