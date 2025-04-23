From Alien to Succession: memorable on-screen timepieces

Watches in film and TV are more than props, they’re character statements. From power and prestige to rebellion and refinement, a watch says a lot about the wearer. The right watch can say a lot about a character – think of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Saxon on the latest season of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/07/white-lotus-season-3-ending-explained-spoiler-review/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/07/white-lotus-season-3-ending-explained-spoiler-review/">The White Lotus</a> and the three watches he has brought on his trip to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/18/white-lotus-locations-thailand/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/18/white-lotus-locations-thailand/">Thailand</a>, including a Hublot Big Bang and Rolex Milgauss. Let’s take a look at some famous watches from film and television history and the characters who wore them. <b>James Bond and the Omega Seamaster</b> The world’s most famous spy, James Bond, has always had impeccable taste in watches. While early iterations of Bond, played by Sean Connery, sported a Rolex Submariner, Omega became the official watch partner of the franchise starting with <i>Goldeneye</i> in 1995. Since then, the Omega Seamaster has been a staple in Bond’s arsenal, bringing together a mix of elegance and unlikely high-tech modifications, including laser cutting capabilities and explosive detonators. Not exactly the model you can pick up at your local Omega retailer. Daniel Craig’s Bond in <i>No Time to Die </i>dons the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, designed with a vintage aesthetic and lightweight titanium case,further cementing its status as the ultimate spy watch. Let’s see what future iterations have in store for the super spy now that he is under Amazon’s control. <b>Walter White and the Tag Heuer Monaco</b> In <i>Breaking Bad</i>, Walter White famously undergoes one of the most dramatic character transformations in television history. His watch reflects that journey. Early in the series, Walter receives a Tag Heuer Monaco as a gift from Jesse Pinkman, his partner in crime. The square-cased chronograph, originally made famous by Steve McQueen in <i>Le Mans</i>, serves as a symbol of Walter’s evolution from a struggling chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug kingpin. The watch becomes a physical symbol of his newfound power and status. <b>Don Draper and the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso</b> <i>Mad Men</i>’s Don Draper – memorably portrayed by Jon Hamm – is perhaps the epitome of mid-century sophistication and masculinity. His timepiece of choice, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, is a subtle nod to his ultimately unknowable character. The Reverso’s reversible case was originally designed for polo players to protect the dial during matches, but in the context of the series, it serves as a metaphor for Draper’s dual identity, which flits between his polished advertising executive persona and his troubled past. <b>Thomas Shelby and the Tissot Heritage</b> Another classic period piece, <i>Peaky Blinders</i> was always known for its meticulous attention to period-accurate details (except in the music department, which famously used contemporary songs). In the show, Cillian Murphy’s character wears a Tissot Heritage timepiece that aligns with the show’s 1920s aesthetic. The pocketwatch, which is often seen attached to Shelby’s three piece suits, is a nod to the era’s fashion and reflects his meticulous and calculated nature as the leader of the Shelby crime family. <b>Ethan Hunt and the Casio G-Shock</b> In the <i>Mission: Impossible</i> franchise, which recently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/07/01/mission-impossible-stars-reveal-joy-over-filming-at-new-abu-dhabi-airport-terminal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/07/01/mission-impossible-stars-reveal-joy-over-filming-at-new-abu-dhabi-airport-terminal/">filmed in Abu Dhabi</a> and is allegedly coming to an end with the 2025 instalment, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt relies on rugged, tactical gear for his if not impossible, at least difficult missions. In <i>Mission: Impossible – Fallout</i> he wears a Casio G-Shock DW-6900, a tough and reliable digital watch designed for extreme conditions. Unlike the luxury timepieces of other film heroes, Hunt’s choice reflects his practicality and action-packed life. <b>Tony Soprano and the Rolex Day-Date</b> In <i>The Sopranos</i>, the late James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano is the ultimate power figure, balancing his roles as a ruthless mob boss and a conflicted family man. His Rolex Day-Date, often referred to as the “President” watch, is a perfect reflection of his status. With its solid gold case, the watch symbolises both wealth and authority – two pillars of Tony’s life. Whether in his New Jersey mansion or handling “business” matters, his timepiece – and accompanying 1990s wardrobe – is a constant reminder of his dominance. <b>Seong Gi-hun and the Rolex Submariner</b> Netflix’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/27/squid-game-season-2-review-rating/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/27/squid-game-season-2-review-rating/"><i>Squid Game</i></a> was the perfect show for our locked down lives of 2021, captivating audiences worldwide with its brutal social commentary and high-stakes survival story. In the series, Seong Gi-hun starts off as a down-on-his-luck gambler, but his transformation by the finale is reflected in his choice of timepiece – a Rolex Submariner. This classic dive watch symbolises his shift from desperation to newfound power, mirroring his evolution from a pawn in the game to someone willing to challenge its creators. <b>Ripley and the Seiko 7A28-7000</b> Few watches have been as perfectly matched to their on-screen wearers as the Seiko 7A28-7000 on Sigourney Weaver’s wrist in 1986’s <i>Aliens</i>. Designed by legendary Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, this angular, futuristic chronograph was the perfect companion for Ellen Ripley – one of cinema’s most formidable action heroines. With its asymmetrical case and pushers positioned for quick access, the Seiko exuded a sense of practicality and industrial design, echoing the film’s gritty, high-tech aesthetic. <b>Max and the Swatch “Yellow Racer”</b> <i>Stranger Things</i> is a love letter to the 1980s – or at least the Amblin-inspired 1980s that existed on our film screens. No character embodies that era’s rebellious energy quite like Max Mayfield played by Sadie Sink. Her watch of choice? The Swatch Yellow Racer – a bold,playful chronograph with vibrant primary colours that screams retro cool. This lightweight, quartz-powered timepiece perfectly captures Max’s fearless spirit – whether she’s dominating the arcade, skateboarding through Hawkins, or facing off against the supernatural. Just as Swatch revolutionised the watch industry in the ‘80s, Max brings a fresh, unfiltered energy to the show. <b>Kendall Roy and the Vacheron Constantin Overseas</b> HBO’s <i>Succession</i> is filled with power struggles, cutthroat deals, and impeccable “quiet luxury” style. Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, the often embattled and ambitious son of media mogul Logan Roy, is frequently seen wearing a Vacheron Constantin Overseas. The luxury sports watch, understated yet refined, mirrors Kendall’s desire to step out of his father’s shadow while still clinging to the trappings of old money. On-screen watches do more than tell time, they tell a story. Whether it’s Bond’s Seamaster, Tony Soprano’s Day-Date, or Kendall Roy’s Vacheron Constantin, these timepieces leave a lasting mark, just like the characters who wear them.