Missoni brings the colours of sunset to another Ras Al Khaimah development

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/05/03/ras-al-khaimah-wynn-property/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/05/03/ras-al-khaimah-wynn-property/">Al Marjan Island</a> is getting a colourful upgrade. Of the many new developments coming to the man-made Ras Al Khaimah island, Trio Isle by Octa is only the second to have interiors by the Italian luxury lifestyle house, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/angela-missoni-resigns-as-creative-director-of-missoni-after-24-years-1.1226619" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/angela-missoni-resigns-as-creative-director-of-missoni-after-24-years-1.1226619">Missoni</a>. Known for its vivacious use of colour and signature chevron zigzag patterning, Missoni is as distinctive as it is luxurious. In town for the launch of the new project, Giacomo Missoni, the global spokesperson for the family company, explains why the Italian house is a natural fit for this ambitious new project. “We are a colourful brand. We are always associated with summer, nature and the sea. My grandparents – who founded Missoni in 1953 - used to say that nature is the ultimate inspiration," he tells<i> The National</i>. That philosophy finds a canvas in this waterfront project – three sun-facing towers looking towards the sunset over uninterrupted ocean, designed to channel Missoni’s kaleidoscopic elegance for an upscale living experience. Apartments – studio, one, two and three-bedroom configurations, all with the ‘+’ designation denoting generous addition space – start at Dh1 million. Each bears the distinctive mark of Missoni’s house codes, from the signature zig-zag motifs to tactile flourishes that encapsulate luxury living. “The colours of the Gulf, the texture of the sand, the tone of the sky – all of this inspired the project,” says Missoni. This is not the maison’s first foray into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/30/uaes-first-casino-resort-set-to-open-up-ras-al-khaimah-to-the-world/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/30/uaes-first-casino-resort-set-to-open-up-ras-al-khaimah-to-the-world/">Ras Al Khaimah</a>. Its Moonstone Interiors by Missoni development, unveiled in 2023, proved a success, but the company's return suggests something deeper – a bet on the emirate as a rising lifestyle destination in its own right. “Ras Al Khamiah is starting to move very fast," explains Missoni. "We came back because Ras Al Khamiah could be a second home. It could be a way to escape busy Dubai, to connect with nature, and go home feeling relaxed,” he says. Design-wise, the touchpoints are unmistakable. Think sea-blues and sunset ochres, infused into a palette of creamy marble, polished stone, brushed brass fixtures, textured concrete and even structural pillars discreetly cloaked in Missoni’s chevron mosaic. "The key to delivering the Missoni lifestyle is paying attention to colours and patterns, but also the materials which are a symbol of quality,” explains Andrea Prestigiacomo, head of brand development at Missoni. “All the materials are studied and selected by our style department and our architects." It all reflects the vision of Missoni’s creative director Alberto Caliri. Pops of colour appear as an aqua marble coffee table, a bathtub in eau de nil and a mirror backlit in soft azure. In the communal areas, seating is woven through with quiet strands of orange – a nod to the house’s warm Mediterranean palette. The effect is undeniably harmonious and elegant. “Caliri sometimes takes elements from fashion and fashion sometimes takes from interiors; there is a beautiful cross-pollination between the two industries which are different, but at the same time carry the same, strong DNA," says Prestigiacomo. "This is the Missoni philosophy – to make sure everything is blended with the surrounding landscape. Not just in an eye-catching way, but in a way that is also elegant and quiet."