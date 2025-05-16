Louis Vuitton has joined the ranks of Formula One's major sponsors, showcasing a rare tweak to the maison's branding. Photo: Louis Vuitton
Fast company: Louis Vuitton makes its mark on Formula One

From trackside to podium, the brand's trophy trunks and branding evolution mirror the sport's own transformation

Nasri Atallah
May 16, 2025