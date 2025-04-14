McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri celebrates after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix - his second victory of the season. AFP
McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri celebrates after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix - his second victory of the season. AFP

Sport

F1

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Piastri's title credentials, Verstappen's nightmare and Ferrari improve

We pick out the main talking points from an exciting race weekend at the Sakhir circuit

Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

April 14, 2025