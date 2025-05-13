Tommy Hilfiger was in Dubai at his brand's newly refitted store at Mall of the Emirates. Photo: Tommy Hilfiger
Enduring Americana: Tommy Hilfiger on the secret to his company's 40 years as a leading lifestyle brand

We sit down with the man himself in Dubai to understand what makes for fashion longevity

Nasri Atallah
May 13, 2025