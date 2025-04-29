The world’s lightest chair is Oskar Zieta’s 1.7kg Ultraleggera. Photo: Zieta Studio
How lightness became the ultimate status symbol

From barely-there watches to carbon-fibre supercars, brands are racing to reframe lightness as a new benchmark of prestige

Josh Sims

April 29, 2025