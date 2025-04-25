John Hamm's character Coop steals watches from his ultra-rich social circle in Your Friends & Neighbors. Photo: Apple
Could you really flip a stolen Richard Mille? The truth behind Your Friends & Neighbors watch thefts

Jon Hamm’s character easily fences high-end watches in glossy drama

Byron James
April 25, 2025