Black Book: The latest from Bentley, Miu Miu, Pat McGrath and Louis Vuitton

Every week <i>The National</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/" target="_blank">Luxury magazine</a> team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/19/bentley-bespoke-services-drive-bumper-year-for-luxury-carmaker/" target="_blank">Bentley</a> has launched its fourth generation Flying Spur as its first four-door supercar. An all-new hybrid, it blurs the line between a performance sedan and an electric vehicle. The V8 engine can do 0-100 kilometres per hour in 3.5 seconds, half a second faster than its predecessor. This latest model is the result of nearly 20 years of refinement to create what Bentley describes as a ‘spirited’ drive. Pat McGrath is the make-up artist behind some of the most famous runway looks of all time – such as the glassy skin of the Maison Margiela <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/27/paris-haute-couture-elie-saab-ashi-georges-hobeika/" target="_blank">haute couture</a> show earlier this year. Now she has now added a bronzer to her line of cosmetics. Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer comes in eight lightweight, silky shades and is designed<b> </b>to be swept on to cheeks and temples for a subtle, sun-kissed look. The vegan recipe is available in demi-matte or pearl finish. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/13/miu-miu-summer-fashion-photoshoot/" target="_blank">Miu Miu</a> has launched a series of pop-ups for a collection inspired by regal British style. Miu Miu Balmoral – it is named after the Royal retreat in Scotland – is a wardrobe filled with diamond-patterned knitwear and tweed-covered bags mixed with mini skirts and baseball caps. The pop-ups are currently only in Asia, featuring in stores in Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo and Shanghai, but the collection can be found online at miumiu.com. The limited-edition collection is only available in September and October. The famous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/12/01/louis-vuitton-pharrell-williams-menswear-pre-fall-hong-kong/" target="_blank">Louis Vuitton </a>Neverfull bag turns 17 this year. To mark the occasion, the fashion house has released a new iteration – the Neverfull Inside Out. As the name suggests, this is the same roomy tote but is now fully reversible. It is made with a traditional coated canvas exterior, one side showcasing Vuitton’s distinctive monogram and the other, once flipped inside out, showing off the striped interior (including the stamped pocket) that was previously hidden away. Available in numerous colourways, the striped side bag comes in a neutral shade, a bold yellow or a sassy pink and contrasts the classic Vuitton brown. A separate, detachable pocket can be matched to the inside colour.