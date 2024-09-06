Black Book: Carolina Herrera, Bil Arabi, Vacheron Constantin and a rare Ferrari Enzo

Every week <i>The National</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/" target="_blank">Luxury magazine</a> team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches and jewellery. American company <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/09/10/wes-gordons-vision-for-carolina-herrera-just-unapologetic-fabulousness/" target="_blank">Carolina Herrera</a> has joined forces once again with Emirati horse rider Marwa Alhashmi to reveal a new fragrance called Emerald Musk<i>. </i>Alhashmi is a prolific figure who not only represents the UAE in endurance riding but is also a TV presenter and a Miss Universe UAE finalist. A true test of horse and rider, endurance racing pushes both to their limit over controlled long-distance courses, and Alhashmi has competed in events covering more than 100km. The scent is inspired by the grand emerald earrings worn by Carolina Herrera in her famous portrait by Andy Warhol. To honour this artistic legacy the fragrance is a careful blend of pink pepper, lily root, rose and earthy leather over notes of amber, vanilla and musk, presented in a bottle of rich emerald green banded with gold. A Ferrari Enzo, a Himalaya Hermes Kelly bag and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Flying Tourbillon watch are just some of the treasures set to go under the hammer at Burj Al Arab on September 28. Hosted by the auction site Falcons, the sale will consist of 45 rare and exceptional pieces and includes 15 cars, 15 watches including the coveted Patek Philippe 6002, plus 15 handbags, such as the Hermes bag. Hermes bags in rare Himalaya skin, so named for resembling the mountain range in Nepal, consistently attract the highest prices at auction. The lots will be on display for the two days leading up to the sale, where hopeful bidders can express their interest. In addition, the proceeds of one pre-selected lot will benefit the charity Dubai Cares. Bil Arabi, the jewellery line by designer Nadine Kanso, has unveiled a new addition, Najlaa. Named after Kanso’s grandmother, it means "one with the beautiful eyes" in Arabic. The new collection uses the shape of the human eye as the foundation of each piece. Offering earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces in gold and studded with emerald, sapphire, blue topaz, moonstone, amethyst, pearls, yellow citrine, tsavorite, green tourmaline and quartz this is the latest instalment by Bil Arabi, which means "in Arabic" and that delves into Arab heritage and traditions. The Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix collection, launched in 2018, is back with a timepiece continuing the collection’s commitment to retro-modern design, paying homage to the 1950s. This piece is specifically a nod to 1956’s Reference 6073. The 40mm case features a black dial with an opaline centre and a sunburst outer ring. The dial includes 18K 5N pink gold, an alloy of pure gold and copper, Arabic numerals and luminescent hour markers for clear readability. The dial is enhanced by the box-type sapphire crystal topping the bezel, in the style of post-war watches, with the retro look rounded off by the anthracite nubuck calfskin strap with ecru stitching. On the reverse, the Calibre 1326 self-winding movement is visible through a sapphire caseback. It features Cotes de Geneve finishing and a pink gold oscillating weight, marked with the Maltese cross.