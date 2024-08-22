Black Book: the latest from Balenciaga, Arnold & Son, Dries Van Noten and Pomellato

Every week <i>The National</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/" target="_blank">Luxury magazine</a> team will compile Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches and jewellery. The Spanish house of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/08/03/why-balenciaga-naming-70-year-old-isabelle-huppert-as-brand-ambassador-matters/" target="_blank">Balenciaga</a> continues its rabble rousing with the release of new 3XL trainers. Scaled up to three times the normal proportion, these are a bulbous new take on high performance footwear, with technical elements such as mesh and ergonomic lines welded to a new, super wide shoe. Deliberately vast, and with shoe laces that wrap around the toe, these are the latest offering from a house that provokes questions about our never ending addiction to trends. Swiss watchmaker Arnold & Son has unveiled a new dial material as part of its Double Tourbillion Collection timepieces. Founded in 1764, the company has centuries of watchmaking heritage, that comes together in this new piece. Previous versions had dials cut from malachite, imperial jade and aventurine, but now the house has turned to fossilised Baltic amber. Also called Tiger amber, Baltic amber is 44 million years old and is creamy rather than clear. Naturally shifting through different colours, here Arnold & Son has selected a rich moire yellow for the dial, in an elegant twist on the expected. Known for its pattern clashing and colour mixing, Dries Van Noten has introduced a new, colourful addition to its lipstick collection. With 30 lipstick colours to choose from – from an inky lilac tone called Digital Violet to a sheer tone named Silent Nude – these come in refillable cases, with two new ones to choose from. Called Amethyst Shadow and Amber Jungle, these new patterns are limited edition. The Italian house of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/19/pomellato-vincenzo-castaldo-jewellery-pom-pom-dot/" target="_blank">Pomellato</a> is doubling down on its Milanese goldsmith expertise with new elements added to its Iconica line of jewellery. Imbued with Pomellato’s unique design philosophy, the Iconica line has been expanded to include bold bracelets and necklaces. They come in pink gold and studded with star, triangle, teardrop and square-shaped white diamonds. Find our monthly version of Black Book in the print edition of <i>Luxury </i>magazine. The next one is out on September 12 with <i>The National</i>.