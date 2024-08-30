Black Book: The latest from Boss, Loro Piana x New Balance, Saint Laurent and Dolly Parton

Every week <i>The National</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/" target="_blank">Luxury magazine</a> team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches and jewellery. Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy is one of the faces of the Boss autumn/winter 2024 advertising campaign, alongside Naomi Campbell and David Beckham, ex-model Gisele Bundchen and South Korean actor and model Lee Jong-suk. This is not the first time the Nigerian musician has been linked to Boss however, he was spotted at its autumn/winter show in Milan last year alongside boxer Anthony Joshua. Rumours of a tie-up between Loro Piana and New Balance have been swirling for a few months, but now the trainer is set for release on September 5. Called the Loro Piana x New Balance 990v6, the shoe is set to go on sale, but those hoping for a bargain can look away now, as these will be priced at a whopping $1,500 (Dh5,900). With Loro Piana best known for its elegant suede loafers, teaming up with New Balance may seem an unlikely pairing, yet as it reworks the 990, the new design incorporates the high-quality materials that Loro Piana made its name on. For the first time, its undyed Pecora Nera wool will be used in a trainer, while the finished shoe will also carry details in the terracotta shade that Loro Piana has made its own. For autumn, the French house has introduced a new bag, Le 5 a 7 Hobo. Imbued with more than a hint of vintage, the arched bucket shape also has some modern accents. With an adjustable shoulder strap integral to the cut, the clasp of the bag is formed by the letter L of the famous YSL company logo. This discreet but meaningful detail is precisely why Saint Laurent remains in demand under creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Country and Western singer Dolly Parton has launched her own beauty line, called Dolly Beauty, with four Heaven's Kiss lipsticks. Named after her most famous songs, there is Rosebud, Birthday Suit, Honey Plum and Jolene Red. Sold in a crystal-covered case, the lipsticks cost $20 each and, in a nod to her existing fragrance line, are scented with lychee blossom, rose petals and vanilla orchid. At the launch, the singer wrote on X that “I believe beauty comes from within, but a little red lipstick never hurt”. There is a catch, however, the lipsticks are currently available only in the US.