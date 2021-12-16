Dubai Property of the Week: rare Marina villa on the market for Dh9 million

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a villa in Dubai's Marina Quays.

The key details

Villas in Dubai Marina are a rare find. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom property is listed for sale for Dh8,995,000, located in Marina Quays, in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Spread across a spacious 3,819 square feet, the home has panoramic water views, a large outdoor terrace, an art studio, office and direct access from the Marina Quays grounds.

A terrace this spacious is a rare gem in Dubai Marina. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

Dubai Marina offers undeniable lifestyle perks. Every part of the development is within walking distance of Marina Mall, there are countless restaurants, cafes and bars to stroll to in the evening, the beach and shops in JBR are just across the road and, of course, you can lose hours watching the mega yachts of the rich and famous sail through around the clock.

All of those benefits usually come at the expense of one thing: space.

Sure, Dubai apartments have a larger square footage than a typical inner city apartment, but rarely are they hitting the 3,000-square-foot mark. And even more unusual are villas in the Marina waterfront development with a floor plan of almost 4,000 square feet.

Enter this Marina Quays villa, which proudly comes with a spacious terrace that doubles as a garden, with uninterrupted water vistas. The three-bedroom villa has a large living area with a double-height ceiling and an additional family room on the second floor, with an office that overlooks the generous terrace.

The large open plan living room, dining area and modern kitchen on the ground floor. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Potential buyers will appreciate avoiding time-consuming shared parking lots, as the property has a rare Marina perk of a driveway, which allows you to drive your car right up to the entrance of the villa.

The entire home has been renovated and furnished with a chic pieces from Roche Bobois, Living Divani, Bo Concept and Ligne-Roset. The buyer has the option to buy the property furnished or unfurnished.

Built for entertaining, the SieMatic kitchen is open plan and has been fully upgraded with Gaggenau appliances. The property's bathrooms have been fully upgraded by Bagnodesign.

What the broker says...

How often do Dubai Marina villas come on to the market?

Very rarely. Villas in Dubai Marina are always very difficult to come by as there are just a handful available in the area. Emaar is the only prominent developer to build villas in all their projects in the Marina.

Are there many properties of this size in the Marina?

If a buyer is looking for this size of property, they will only find it they look for a penthouse or a villa. Price-wise, villas are better value for money and have much more outdoor space and gardens which you would not find in a penthouse.

Why is now a good time to buy in Dubai?

It's a good time to buy because the market is on an upward climb and we expect the prices to continue climbing. With the new visa rules, golden visas for example, and [easier] business set up processes, more high-net-worth buyers are looking for homes in Dubai. Low mortgage interest rates are also attracting home renters to become homeowners.

Will the property be sold furnished?

The property could be sold furnished if the buyer prefers. The owner has furnished the property purely on his personal taste. All the pieces are hand-picked from his favourite brands like Ligne Roset, Living Divani, Bo Concept and Roche Bobois. This property is very rare to come by and it is one of a kind in terms of design as the owner has upgraded every bit of it. All the bathrooms are upgraded, using fit outs from Bagnodesign. The kitchen is from SieMatic and with top-end Gaggenau appliances.

What kind of buyer will this property attract?

Buyers looking for something modern or a property that will stand out from the others in the Dubai Marina would be likely to buy this. The property is currently attracting young couples and young families.

- Kaizer Gomes, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty