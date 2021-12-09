Dubai Property of the Week: Dh45m Palm Jumeirah villa with a style of its own

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a villa on Palm Jumeirah.

The key details

This five-bedroom villa sits on Frond L on The Palm with fantastic views out across the water towards the Kempinski Hotel and Residences and Atlantis, The Palm – both of which light up gloriously at night.

Fully upgraded and extended, it has a built up area of 7,000 square feet on a 7,411 square feet plot.

It comes fully furnished, including artwork and artefacts worth €1 million ($1.13m), a recreation room with a billiards table and full-size piano, plus there's a gym. It's on the market for Dh45m with LuxuryProperty.com.

What's the story?

A lot of the mansions found on Palm Jumeirah are sprawling properties with yawning spaces that can require expert skill and craft to fill effectively.

This home is somewhat different in that instead of being built long and wide, it goes up - three floors. And if it was on a more miniature scale you'd want to wrap it up in a box and place it under the Christmas tree before opening amid great excitement on the big day.

On the inside, it's a visual extravaganza with branded Italian furniture and stylish touches nearly everywhere you look. The open plan dining and reception rooms in particular are a feast for the eyes.

It's all very modern – and in places very black and white – so more traditional buyers may find it's not all to their taste.

However, there's no denying a lot of effort has gone into giving this home a style of its own and it's certainly impactful.

Dh45m Palm Jumeirah villa

What the broker says...

Does the more vertical build style make it more appealing? Is this unusual on The Palm?

In a word, yes. The more space the better on The Palm, and Garden Homes that are G+2 [ground floor plus two storey] will always be an attractive investment opportunity for any buyer. There are only certain layout types offering a G+2 option, and that scarcity adds to the attraction and the value of these home.

Are high-value buyers seeking homes filled with artistic treasure or do they prefer to bring their own?

Each buyer has a different opinion on this question, but what we are seeing a lot this year is that buyers are looking for something that is ready to go and turnkey, so they can simply bring their suitcases and move in. Sellers who are now willing to take the time and effort to interior design and stage their properties for sale are not only having more success in selling their properties, but they are also achieving a higher premium on the sale price too.

How high would this rank in terms of Palm Jumeirah’s finest?

It's right up there. It has size, space, an excellent sunset location and has been tastefully upgraded.

Ornamental dolphins in the front garden – is that start of a Dubai trend?

Quite possibly. Like the beautiful inside of most of the properties here on The Palm, the gardens are the first step to showcasing the property. Sellers with well planned and landscaped gardens offer an insight on how nice the inside of the home will be too.

- Riccardo Scala, director - The Private Client Office, LuxuryProperty.com