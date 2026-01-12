New year, new parenting tribes. Which one do you belong to?

There’s no denying the impact technology has had on parenting, with millennial and Gen Z parents facing scenarios that didn’t exist when boomers and Gen X started their families.

The modern world demands different approaches to parenting that allow mums, dads and guardians to raise their children according to their values. In turn, this has birthed a series of “parenting tribes” in the digital age.

Here are the seven biggest parenting tribes and trends for 2026.

Pod parenting

The pandemic-era “pods” that people formed to socialise while preventing the spread of Covid have evolved into pod parenting – the modern equivalent of “it takes a village to raise a child”.

Modern pods, however, involve uniting with two to six other families with similar-aged children to share the cost and burden of childcare. Pod families share school pickups and drop-offs, babysitting and after-school and weekend activities through a communal online schedule.

Initially popular in places where the demographic was more transient, such as the UAE, Hong Kong and Singapore, pod parenting has spread as a solution for urban families facing rising childcare costs without close family nearby to help out.

Most likely to say: “If you can pick up Evie from school on Monday, then I can take Ahmed to football on Wednesday and Vida’s dad can take all three to Emily’s birthday party on Saturday.”

Minimalist parenting

Minimalist parents favour reading books over screen time. Getty Images

In 2025, a survey by publisher HarperCollins UK found that more than half of Gen Z parents don’t read with or to their children. Reasons ranged from “it’s not fun for me” to reading being “more a subject to learn than a fun thing to do”. Minimalist parents would be horrified.

For this tribe, reading is one of the core elements of child entertainment, with the books preferably borrowed, swapped or taken out from the local library. Minimalist parents are all about reducing consumption. Rather than relying on possessions, they create lived experiences such as trips to the park or baking together as a family, along with creative and imaginative play.

New toys and impulsive gift-giving (or giving in to pester power) are eschewed in favour of toy swapping with friends or rotating existing toys (hiding some away so when they’re brought out again they seem new), in a bid to build resilience and gratitude in their children.

Most likely to say: “No thank you, we already have enough of those.”

Hybrid parenting

Hybrid parents are the less-extreme update to gentle parenting. Photo: Unsplash

The “gentle parenting” philosophy that enjoyed a surge of popularity over the past few years is out for 2026.

Gen Z mums and dads have shifted away from that “emotionally draining” approach, according to a study of 2,000 parents of children aged under six by US childcare franchise Kiddie Academy. At its most extreme, gentle parenting forbids parents to say “no” to little ones, eschews punishment and insists children are allowed to make all their own choices.

Instead, hybrid parenting borrows aspects from an array of popular approaches. Casey Miller, chief executives of Kiddie Academy, said: “Parents polled agree that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.”

Most likely to say: “I respect the fact the tantrum you’re having is about youthful boundary setting, but I’m not buying you another Labubu.”

Split-shift parenting

Split-shift parents take turns with the childcare heavy lifting to allow partners solo rest time. Photo: Unsplash

Split-shift parents give each other “time out” to focus on other tasks or projects by dividing up time with their children.

For example, one parent takes the children to Saturday morning sports, giving time off to the other parent, who in return takes on a weekday evening activity. The approach is also about the equal division of labour in the household and is highly flexible, carving out much needed “me-time”, particularly in dual-career households.

Most likely to say: “If you take the kids to Saturday’s netball tournament, I’ll take them to karate on Tuesday and tennis on Thursday.”

Analogue parenting

Real-life activities are the building blocks to healthy development, analogue parents believe. Getty Images

While not anti-technology, analogue parents prioritise physical play and experiences over digital options, and monitor and limit screen time for their children.

Concerned about the effects of social media and prolonged internet use on children’s development, analogue parents are big on outdoor activities, reading books, and toys with high “play value” that can be used repeatedly, such as puzzles and Lego. Mealtimes are device-free and when they eventually give their children mobiles, they opt for “dumbphones” which have no online access and only allow calls and SMS.

Analogue parents also refuse to over-schedule or entertain children 24/7, instead believing that being bored will encourage imaginative play.

Most likely to say: “I don’t care that Stellan and Luca’s parents have bought them iPhones, you’re not having one!”

AI co-parent parenting

Carers are turning to AI parenting support. Getty Images

A recent survey by the pregnancy and parenting website What to Expect found that 75 per cent of mothers polled use some form of AI for parenting, up from 61 per cent of mums in 2024.

Rather than turning to friends and family for recommendations, AI co-parent parents fire up ChatGPT, Copilot or Gemini. Their most popular searches are for recipe ideas, meal planning and food shopping lists.

Parents are also increasingly turning to AI for suggestions for activities and days out, as well as support managing children’s schedules. For older children, parents turn to AI for help with homework and modelling “what-if” scenarios to support them through real-life challenges. The boom in AI toys has led AI co-parent parents to embrace the likes of chatbot Miko and robot pet Loona.

Most likely to say: “Alexa, remind me to buy a present for Yousif’s birthday, order dishwasher tablets and add family board games night on Friday to the schedule.”

Slow parenting

Encouraging children to make their own fun in the real world is the slow-parenting approach. Getty Images

A relative of analogue and minimalist parenting, slow parenting is a hands-off approach that avoids over-scheduling and lets children fill their own time where possible. Parental direction and structured play is kept to a minimum with the aim of allowing children to create their own fun and games. Extra-curricular activities are swapped for time in the garden, their bedroom or out in nature. Parents act mainly as observers rather than play leaders, only stepping in to direct when necessary.

The aim is to encourage children to develop a strong sense of self and independence, and appreciate that not all activities need to have goal.

Most likely to say: “Only boring people get bored.”