The Year of the Family would be a good time to redefine the purpose of holidays

With the winter school break in the UAE well under way, many families are preparing for holidays that promise joy yet often bring pressure as well.

“Travel brings five benefits,” wrote Al-Shafi’i, the renowned ninth-century Arab scholar and poet, listing relief from worry, knowledge, good company, earning a livelihood and the refinement of character. His words capture something timeless: the belief that travel enriches us, expands our perspective and shapes our character.

But between the travel of past generations and the travel families experience today lies a widening gap. What was once simple, modest and unpressured has for many households become a source of rising expectations, financial strain and quiet comparison.

I still remember how school breaks once felt: unhurried, local and uncomplicated. Families spent winter afternoons on the beach, visited relatives or took road trips across the UAE. There was no pressure to impress, no elaborate itineraries and no need to document experiences for others to see. Holidays felt measured in time shared, not distance travelled. Today, however, the meaning of travel has shifted for many – and with it, the emotional weight carried by a number of parents.

One major factor is the growing visibility of modern family life. School-holiday travel has become one of the most publicly displayed aspects of parenting. Photos of destinations, meals and activities are shared widely, often unintentionally transforming family moments into social performances. While the intention is usually innocent, the impact is real. A number of parents either consciously or subconsciously measure themselves against other families, children compare their holidays with those of classmates and the pressure to “keep up” becomes an unspoken part of the travel experience.

This social pressure coincides with a steep rise in travel costs. Consumer data, including from Visa Middle East research done this year, shows that families in the UAE now rank school-holiday travel among their top three annual expenses, alongside education and housing. During peak school-holiday periods, air fares and hotel rates typically rise by 20-30 per cent, according to Zawya Travel Insights, making family travel significantly more expensive and placing added strain on many middle-income households.

President Sheikh Mohamed shares family video on UAE National Day 01:38

For high-income families, these increases can be absorbed. But for many middle-income households, the pressure to maintain a certain standard of holiday or simply not let children feel left out creates real financial strain. Some parents postpone other priorities or quietly dip into savings because expectations have outpaced practicality.

The emotional toll is equally significant. The Allianz Partners Travel Index, a regional survey, shows that more than 50 per cent of UAE families feel the need to save close to Dh10,000 specifically for school-holiday travel. Meanwhile, another Travel Index study found that 68 per cent of mothers feel pressure to create “perfect memories” during school breaks. For working parents, who already juggle long hours and limited flexibility, the task can become exhausting. Instead of providing rest, holidays risk becoming another obligation – another measure by which parents evaluate themselves.

Children, too, are quite naturally affected. They grow up immersed in a world where experiences are visibly ranked. They hear classmates describe international destinations. They scroll through curated family holidays on social media. Subtle questions form in their minds. Why didn’t we travel like that? Are we missing out? Is our holiday enough? Comparison, even when unintended, can influence a child’s sense of belonging and self-worth.

One way that families can ease this pressure is by setting clear, realistic expectations with their children before the holiday begins.

Many comparisons that children make arise from not knowing what to expect – or from imagining a version of travel shaped by classmates or social media. When parents explain the purpose of the trip, the budget, the type of experiences planned and what truly matters, children become more grounded and less influenced by external noise. Learning to appreciate simplicity is not automatic; it is taught. And when children understand that holidays are about time together rather than competing experiences, they feel far more content, regardless of where the family travels.

Setting expectations, however, is only one part of the picture. The larger challenge lies in redefining what travel should represent for families today: not a benchmark of achievement, but an opportunity for connection, curiosity and shared discovery.

Research consistently shows that children benefit deeply from exposure to new environments. According to The Travel Psychologist, a UK publication, travel strengthens adaptability, enhances problem-solving skills, improves emotional flexibility and boosts cultural awareness. It nurtures confidence, supports language development and encourages curiosity by placing children in situations where they must explore, observe and interact, a Science Direct study says. Most importantly, shared travel experiences strengthen family bonds and create positive memories children carry into adulthood, the very qualities Al Shafi’i described when he spoke of travel refining character.

But none of these benefits require an international flight or an expensive itinerary. A child can gain the same developmental value from exploring a heritage site, hiking a mountain or discovering another Emirati city. What children remember most is not luxury but connection: choosing an activity, discovering something new or spending time with parents who are fully present.

As the UAE marks the “Year of the Family”, the winter break offers a timely opportunity to rethink what holidays should mean. Families should feel empowered to choose what fits their realities, whether that means travelling abroad, staying local or simply slowing down at home. The UAE itself offers countless meaningful opportunities: beaches, mountains, cultural festivals, museums, heritage villages, eco-sites and desert adventures. These are not lesser experiences; in many cases, they are more grounding, more restful and more authentic.

Ultimately, the pressure surrounding family travel reflects a broader shift in modern parenting: from experiences that strengthen connection to experiences that signal achievement. If travel is to truly benefit children, it must return to its original purpose: curiosity, joy and deeper family bonds.

A memorable holiday is not defined by how far a family travels, but by how close it becomes. And that kind of journey requires no plane at all.

