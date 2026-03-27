A five-hour Parisian picnic in Dubai – inside Josette’s Saturday brunch

As someone who prefers a late breakfast or an early lunch as my first meal of the day, I find brunch to be the ultimate treat. It's a delicious combination of familiar comforting morning flavours and hearty afternoon bites all rolled in one.

Visiting the pastel Pinterest-decorated restaurant Josette at ICD Brookfield Place feels like stepping into a garden – a Parisian daydream of blooming pinks and leafy greens. Following a major renovation late last year, the restaurant has opened with a new brunch menu to complement its new aesthetic.

Taking place every Saturday, Le Pique-Nique brunch is a sharing-style meal that features viennoiseries – breakfast pastries or baked goods made in the Viennese style – entrees, main dishes and desserts. It unfolds like an elevated picnic.

Located in the Dubai International Financial Center, the area was alive with street noises and people's chatter when I visited, yet Josette's live entertainment made the place its own, performing lively covers of popular songs and jazzy tunes.

My guest and I were seated on the “terrace” – indoors yet not under a roof – with the occasional breeze and warm sun cast on us.

We were greeted with a small bag containing a Jo Malone perfume sample. Each month, the brunch will feature a different drink inspired by the brand's fragrances.

The menu

The grilled prawns were cooked with chilli and garlic butter - a simple yet deeply savoury combination that is certain to deliver. Photo: Josette Info

As picnics usually do, ours started with a basket filled to the brim with delicacies.

Inside were a variety of plain and pain au chocolat croissants, quiche Lorraine and two baguette sandwiches, one with chicken and mustard mayonnaise, the other with grilled vegetables. This hefty load of comforting carbs were just the beginning.

The basket also included a plate of vegetables and olives as well as a refreshing smoked salmon salad.

While pastries are always a breakfast favourite, they can be very filling. I was ready for dishes that had more depth and a wider flavour profile, and the starters did not disappoint.

We began with a plate of creamy corn puree, topped with roasted kernels and truffle shavings. My first thought when I tried this was: I never thought corn could be this delicious. My second thought was genuine surprise for how well the truffle paired with it.

We also had the burrata – a cold, salty contrast to the warm sweetcorn, yet both creamy in their own way. It was paired with cherry tomatoes and basil, with a touch of bell pepper vinaigrette, giving it a subtle smoky quality.

The terrace at Josette. Photo: Josette Info

Last in the entrees were grilled prawns cooked with chilli and garlic butter – a simple yet deeply savoury combination.

When the main courses approached, it was clear to me why this menu was made to be shared. It wasn't short in the least, and over the course of the brunch – which would last about five hours – a variety of flavours made their way on to my plate and palate.

Eclectic live music, covering popular songs in several languages, kept us entertained. When the band was not roaming around tables to serenade diners, one of its members doubled as a DJ.

Our first main course dish was roasted chicken with a side of liver on toast. The crispy crust of the chicken paired well with the tenderness of the meat.

The second meat dish was a sirloin beef steak doused in a mushroom veal jus with a side of bone marrow toast – a delectable and fatty treat. Both meat dishes came with a side of buttery roasted potatoes that were cooked just right.

Sirloin beef steak in mushroom veal jus with a side of bone marrow toast, greens and roasted potatoes. Photo: Josette Info

Next up was a meze maniche arrabiata pasta cooked al dente, its sauce hot and tangy and topped with pecorino cheese.

The spread came with a side of seasonal roasted vegetables coated in olive oil to pair with every dish.

When it was time for dessert, I was reminded of the saying that “there's always room for dessert”, and was met with a spread of decadent cakes and tarts placed on a long table in the centre of the room for everyone to serve themselves. From fruit cakes and chocolate brownies to madeleines, macrons, eclairs and a variety of refined little cakes that were almost too pretty to consume, it was all rather exciting.

A dessert and candy bar placed in the middle of the restaurant. Hala Nasar / The National Info

There was also an ice cream cart and a crepe station.

I ended up trying a pistachio cream and strawberry jam cake neatly placed on a soft biscuit and dusted with pistachio powder – a sweet and nutty explosion, and a great end to the meal.

As I headed out, I realised diners have a chance to grab a little bag and fill it with sweets for the road as a tasty souvenir.

Verdict

It is rare that after reflecting on a dining experience I find myself with newfound wisdom, but after this one I do.

Brunch at Josette's was what a well-rounded dining experience meant for sharing looks like, bringing the best elements of breakfast and lunch together in one sitting.

As it is made to be enjoyed over the course of a few hours, this meal reminded me that food doesn't need to be consumed in a hurry. Our fast-paced lifestyle can sometimes hinder us from maintaining our prized connections, so perhaps it is best sometimes to slow down, disconnect and enjoy a meal with loved ones.

Contact information

Josette's Saturday brunch is from noon to 5pm, with packages starting from Dh395. The restaurant is located at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC. Reservations can be made by calling 04 275 2522.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant