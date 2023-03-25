Josette review: French restaurant brings swinging 1920s Paris vibe to Dubai

The French refer to the 1920s as les annees folles or "the crazy years", a post-First World War decade of joy and jubilation. It was also a time of great cultural awakening, with Paris at the centre of it all, attracting artists, writers and composers from around the world — from Ernest Hemingway to F Scott Fitzgerald and Pablo Picasso.

This roaring era is the inspiration behind Dubai's newest French restaurant, Josette, a dinner-and-show venue that opened in February at ICD Brookfield Place. It is the brainchild of British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall, who has tied up with developer Orange Hospitality, the company behind famed Dubai restaurants Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Alici, MayaBay and Fulvio's.

What to expect and where to sit

Expand Autoplay Josette, a Paris-inspired restaurant and the brainchild of British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall, has opened in Dubai. All photos: Orange Hospitality

While imaginary, Josette, the woman who inspired the restaurant's name, is described as elegant, eccentric, accomplished, poised, mischievous and cultured. These are all characteristics you'll see physically manifested the moment you step into this glamorous restaurant.

We are greeted by an impeccably dressed doorman at the green marble entrance, who leads me and my dining partner through the retro wooden revolving door where a host awaits to lead us to the table.

The first impression is how expansive the space is. Three giant chandeliers in the main dining area immediately give it a glamorous feel, their light reflected on the mirrored columns dotted around the restaurant. Next to the dining area is the stage where the performances take place, while the lounge and bar area is on the opposite end. A glass wall separates the live kitchen and the plush dining area, adding to the bustle, but not intrusive in any way.

With illustrations by Hall all over the pastel pink-coloured walls, curated ceramics featuring little Josette detailings and table lamps with a Press for Champagne button (more on this later), the attention to detail at Josette is impressive.

There are several performances throughout the night, starting at 8pm and then every 15 minutes, featuring dancers and singers. Sebastien Agius, a former X Factor France winner, is the artistic director who also performs the mostly French setlist with a smattering of classic English songs.

While the performances can be enjoyed from all across the restaurant, the tables closest to the stage will offer the best views, especially for the dance performances.

The menu

Le mille feuille de Josette. Photo: Orange Hospitality

Offering a classic French menu with a modern twist, chef Burcu Cracknell is in charge of the proceedings at Josette. She began her career in Istanbul, before moving to the UAE in 2011 where she worked with top French restaurants in Dubai including La Petite Maison and La Serre.

With a little help from our waitress, we choose the calamars frits or fried calamari (Dh80) to start. While this was standard fare, our second choice, le mille feuille de Josette (Dh145), a potato mille-feuille served with slices of black truffle, a sprinkle of caviar and veloute sauce — a savoury sauce made of butter, flour and stock — really kicked things up a notch.

Josette serves its own branded champagne among many other beverage options, but guests would most enjoy the playful Press for Champagne button embedded in the table lamps. The wireless system triggers a command behind the bar and a smiling waiter is at your table within minutes with a bottle or glass.

For the mains, we had the tournedos rossini (Dh380), served with foie gras and black truffle, as well as entrecote CDP (Dh245), a classic grilled rib-eye served with fries. While cooked perfectly, both of these dishes came while we were still enjoying our starters, and the performances, so had to contend with a crowded table. But when there's good food all around, who can complain?

Standout dish

The aforementioned le mille-feuille de Josette is a must-try. A skilful take on the classic puff pastry, it's potatoes like you've never had them before — sliced into masterful thin sheets. It's then topped with black truffle and caviar and drizzled with the veloute sauce for a burst of flavours in the mouth.

Price point and contact information

The attention to detail at Josette is impressive. Photo: Orange Hospitality

Starters range from Dh55 to Dh145, while mains go between Dh145 and Dh380. There are also a number of sharing platters, including a 700g rack of lamb for Dh495 and 1.2kg ribeye for Dh685. The plateau de Josette, a sharing platter that consists of lobster, steamed prawns, oysters and clams, is priced at Dh950.

Josette also hosts afternoon teas, priced at Dh245 for a non-alcoholic package, and Dh385 for the alcoholic package.

Josette is open daily from noon to 3am. For reservations, call 04 275 2522 or email reservations@josette.com.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant