Mei review: A romantic Dubai restaurant where setting rivals food

Abras drift quietly along the waterways of Jumeirah Mina Al Salam as we settle down for dinner. Burj Al Arab is in the distance, majestically lit, while the soft glow of lantern light adds to the ambience. It's a view few places in the UAE can claim.

My dining partner and I are at Mei, the pan-Asian restaurant that opened late last year, taking over the space previously occupied by the long-standing Chinese restaurant Zheng He’s.

Activity is centred outdoors on the night we visit as most diners choose to sit outside. Gas lamps and soft blankets are on hand for those feeling the chill.

Mei positions itself as a dinner-to-late-night destination, but we arrive at what feels like the perfect time, at about 8pm, catching it at its most balanced moment – before the music gets louder and the space shifts into a more social, late-night rhythm.

The space

Mei leans into a moodier, gallery-like aesthetic than its resort surroundings. Photo: Shi Hospitality Group Info

Inside, Mei leans into a more gallery-like aesthetic compared to its resort surroundings. Warm wood textures and large-scale murals inspired by Dubai soften the dining room, giving it an understated theatricality, while a long bar anchors the interior. Crane motifs also dominate, tied to longevity and elegance in Chinese and Japanese culture.

Outside, the terrace stretches with uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab. For destination dining or a relaxed waterfront lounge, the space is designed so diners can linger long after the last course.

An evolving music programme includes live performances on select evenings. On the night we visit, performers keep guests – and even those drifting past on abras – entertained with a repertoire of familiar hits, at one point inviting diners to dance.

What to order

The menu features familiar Chinese and Japanese favourites with subtle modern touches rather than dramatic reinvention. Claypot dishes and robata-grilled meats are listed alongside dim sum, sashimi and shareable starters, reflecting that cross-Asian approach.

We tell our server we're not afraid of spice, and he is up for the challenge, bringing a plate of fried French beans tossed in chilli (Dh80). Immediately addictive, it balances smoky heat and crisp texture. We're off to an impressive start.

The vegetable spring rolls (Dh75) arrive next. Often relegated to the safe option elsewhere, this is one of the best I've had. More rectangular than the traditional rolls, the dish comes branded with the restaurant's name and is unusually light – a hint of truffle giving it a touch of refinement.

Vegetable spring rolls. Photo: Shi Hospitality Group Info

Dim sum is another highlight. We try the black truffle chicken sui mai (Dh85), which carries a gentle earthy aroma that complements the dumpling’s natural sweetness. Meanwhile, the prawn har gau (Dh75) is fresh, delicate and well-balanced.

From the larger plates, the lamb with crispy basil (Dh195) is rich and aromatic with the heat of chilli cutting through the meat’s depth. Those strong flavours are the perfect accompaniment for the claypot eggplant and tofu in black bean sauce (Dh105), which is more comforting and light, served with a side of fried rice.

Eggplant and tofu in black bean sauce. Photo: Shi Hospitality Group Info

We finish our meal with the matcha crepe, a delicate, lightly layered dessert that balances sweetness with the tea's earthy note. It's a light and precise close to a satisfyingly balanced meal.

As we leave, a DJ sets the tone for a livelier late-night energy inside, hinting at Mei's dual personality – part restaurant, part lounge.

The verdict

Mei works best as a romantic night out, where the setting feels almost as memorable as the meal itself. The terrace is the place to be, particularly during the cooler months.

While the food is polished and enjoyable, it’s the atmosphere – the waterfront views, soft lighting and gentle buzz of the evening – that will linger long after dinner ends.

Contact details

Mei at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam is open from noon to 1am daily. Reservations can be made by calling 04 435 6888.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant