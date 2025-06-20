Dubai's Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros on World's 50 Best Restaurants list again

Orfali Bros and Tresind Studio are among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The annual list was revealed on Thursday night in Turin, Italy. Tresind Studio ranked at No 27 (down from No 13 last year), while Orfali Bros re-entered the list at No 37 (up from No 64), making them the only restaurants from the Middle East to make it into the prestigious ranking.

In May, fusion-Indian restaurant Tresind Studio earned its third Michelin star after what head chef Himanshu Saini described as a “marathon” effort by his team of “champions” over the past few years. The immersive dining restaurant opened in 2018.

Saini first made headlines in 2022, when Tresind Studio – which is located at St Regis Gardens on Palm Jumeirah – made it on to both the debut Mena's 50 Best list (coming in at No 4) and the Middle East's first Michelin Guide (earning one star, before another in 2023 and a third this year).

Orfali Bros – run by Syrian brothers Omar, Mohamad and Wassim – topped this year’s Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants, making it the third time in a row that the Michelin-starred restaurant has won the honour.

Located at Wasl 51 Mall in Jumeirah 1, Orfali Bros serves Mediterranean cuisine with a global influence. The creativity of its fusion fare is evident in dishes such as foie gras with quince vinegar and hazelnut miso; umami eclair with porcini emulsion, Marmite, cacao nibs and beef prosciutto; and adobo chicken wings.

Adobo chicken wings at Orfali Bros Bistro

Winners at World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025

1. Maido, Lima, Peru

2. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

3. Quintonil, Mexico City

4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

5. Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark

6. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

7. Sezanne, Tokyo, Japan

8. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris, France

9. Kjolle, Lima, Peru

10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11. Wing, Hong Kong

12. Atomix, New York City, US

13. Potong, Bangkok, Thailand (new entry)

14. Plentitude, Paris, France

15. Ikoyi, London, UK

16. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

17. Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand

18. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

19. The Chairman, Hong Kong

20. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunco, Italy (new entry)

21. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

22. Suhring, Bangkok, Thailand

23. Borago, Santiago, Chile

24. Elkano, Gipuzkoa, Spain

25. Odette, Singapore

26. Merito, Lima, Peru (new entry)

27. Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE

28. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (new entry)

29. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

30. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

31. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

32. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

33. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

34. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain (new entry)

35. Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand (new entry)

36. Florilege, Tokyo, Japan

37. Orfali Bros, Dubai, UAE

38. Frantzen, Stockholm, Sweden

39. Mayta, Lima, Peru

40. Septime, Paris, France

41. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark (new entry)

42. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

43. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

44. La Cime, Osaka, Japan

45. Arpege, Paris, France

46. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico

47. Vyn, Simrishamng, Sweden (new entry)

48. Celele, Cartagena, Colombia (new entry)

49. Kol, London, UK

50. Restaurant Jan, Munich, Germany (new entry)

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1

Alonso (62') Huddersfield Town 1

Depoitre (50')

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Grubtech Founders: Mohamed Al Fayed and Mohammed Hammedi Launched: October 2019 Employees: 50 Financing stage: Seed round (raised $2 million)