Dubai's Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros on World's 50 Best Restaurants list again

Orfali Bros and Tresind Studio are among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
The annual list was revealed on Thursday night in Turin, Italy. Tresind Studio ranked at No 27 (down from No 13 last year), while Orfali Bros re-entered the list at No 37 (up from No 64), making them the only restaurants from the Middle East to make it into the prestigious ranking.
In May, fusion-Indian restaurant Tresind Studio earned its third Michelin star after what head chef Himanshu Saini described as a “marathon” effort by his team of “champions” over the past few years. The immersive dining restaurant opened in 2018.
Saini first made headlines in 2022, when Tresind Studio – which is located at St Regis Gardens on Palm Jumeirah – made it on to both the debut Mena's 50 Best list (coming in at No 4) and the Middle East's first Michelin Guide (earning one star, before another in 2023 and a third this year).
Orfali Bros – run by Syrian brothers Omar, Mohamad and Wassim – topped this year’s Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants, making it the third time in a row that the Michelin-starred restaurant has won the honour.
Located at Wasl 51 Mall in Jumeirah 1, Orfali Bros serves Mediterranean cuisine with a global influence. The creativity of its fusion fare is evident in dishes such as foie gras with quince vinegar and hazelnut miso; umami eclair with porcini emulsion, Marmite, cacao nibs and beef prosciutto; and adobo chicken wings.
Winners at World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025
1. Maido, Lima, Peru
2. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
3. Quintonil, Mexico City
4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
5. Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark
6. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand
7. Sezanne, Tokyo, Japan
8. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris, France
9. Kjolle, Lima, Peru
10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11. Wing, Hong Kong
12. Atomix, New York City, US
13. Potong, Bangkok, Thailand (new entry)
14. Plentitude, Paris, France
15. Ikoyi, London, UK
16. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
17. Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand
18. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
19. The Chairman, Hong Kong
20. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunco, Italy (new entry)
21. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan
22. Suhring, Bangkok, Thailand
23. Borago, Santiago, Chile
24. Elkano, Gipuzkoa, Spain
25. Odette, Singapore
26. Merito, Lima, Peru (new entry)
27. Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE
28. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (new entry)
29. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea
30. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand
31. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
32. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
33. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
34. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain (new entry)
35. Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand (new entry)
36. Florilege, Tokyo, Japan
37. Orfali Bros, Dubai, UAE
38. Frantzen, Stockholm, Sweden
39. Mayta, Lima, Peru
40. Septime, Paris, France
41. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark (new entry)
42. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
43. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy
44. La Cime, Osaka, Japan
45. Arpege, Paris, France
46. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico
47. Vyn, Simrishamng, Sweden (new entry)
48. Celele, Cartagena, Colombia (new entry)
49. Kol, London, UK
50. Restaurant Jan, Munich, Germany (new entry)