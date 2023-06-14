All five restaurants at Dubai's latest rooftop destination, St Regis Gardens

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm has unveiled a new destination that hosts five restaurants, including Michelin-starred Tresind Studio.

The rooftop venue, called The St Regis Gardens, can be accessed via a dedicated lobby at the hotel. The five restaurants are scattered across the garden, which features pathways lined with bonsai trees.

Aside from regular dining, the hotel's manager said the venue can also host events, such as private fashion shows, live music performances and upscale cultural exhibitions.

Here are the five restaurants at the St Regis Gardens.

Tresind Studio

Duck Cafreal from Tresind Studio created by Chef Himanshu Saini. Photo: Tresind Studio

The Indian fine dining, which holds two Michelin stars, is already operational.

The brainchild of chef Himanshu Saini, the restaurant serves a set tasting menu, which changes every four months. Some of the dishes previously served include wood apple pani puri, ghee roast crab with burnt cinnamon and curry leaf tempura and morel pulao with Assam tea dashi.

Chez Wam

The new French restaurant is set to open by the end of this month. It is run by Rikas Group, which is also the team behind Tagomago and La Cantine Du Faubourg.

Leading the kitchen is chef Hadrien Villedieu, who has worked alongside culinary greats such as Joel Robuchon, Alain Passard and Jean Pierre Vigato.

There will be a fine-dining space as well as a bar concept inside the venue.

Aretha

Also by Rikas Group, the venue will double as a restaurant and lounge “reminiscent of the roaring twenties”, according to the company.

It is inspired by the glory days of the Jazz Age, complete with plush seating, gold detailing and glittering chandeliers. As to be expected, visitors can enjoy regular live entertainment when it opens at the end of September.

Signor Sassi

A new location for the London-based brand, which has previously played host to British royal family celebrations.

The restaurant already operates in Riyadh and Doha, with the Dubai venue set to launch in September. The interior of the venue will look like an extension of the surrounding garden, inspired by Italian summertime.

If the menu is anything like the one in Riyadh, guests can expect dishes such as asparagi dorati (fresh asparagus with hollandaise sauce and Parmesan shaves), octopus salad and risotto al pesce (Italian rice with saffron, sweet bell peppers, calamari and beef sausage).

The venue is run by Sunset Hospitality Group and San Carlos Group.

Lena Las Brasas by Dani Garcia

Completing the line-up is an outpost of the Spanish steakhouse by world-renowned chef Dani Garcia, Dani Garcia, whose Marbella restaurant won three Michelin stars in 2017.

The restaurant will serve fire-grilled meat and a selection of premium beverages. It will also feature a 14-seat omasake with the overarching themes of fire and ember.

The interior will incorporate dark finishes to create an atmosphere of luxury. Set to open in September, it will have an outdoor bar and lounge area overlooking The Palm Jumeirah skyline.