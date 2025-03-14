Iftar of the week: Private seaside dining at Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

If the idea of breaking your fast on the shores of the Aegean Sea, with the tiers of Santorini's whitewashed buildings serving as a backdrop, is a bucket-list meal, there is a destination closer to home serving exactly that this Ramadan. While a trip to the Greek island should remain firmly on travel 'to do' lists, visiting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/24/anantara-santorini-abu-dhabi-hotel-review-insider/" target="_blank">Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat</a> for a sunset feast is a more realistic approach for most budgets. This week I swapped Aegean backdrops for the Arabian Gulf, for a Ramadan Designer Dining <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/01/26/budget-iftars-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">iftar </a>at the Ghantoot hotel. After turning off the E11 and winding my through the roads of Ghantoot for about 15 minutes, I arrived at the hotel. It was my first visit to the 22-room resort, which opened in early 2024, and to say the entrance rendered me speechless isn't hyperbole. Arriving in time for iftar ensured I was there for the sky's dazzling sunset display. Watercolour-perfect hues of red, orange, blue and purple greeted me as I stepped into the lobby and continued to impress as I wandered through the winding passages of the hotel, which was built to resemble a charming Greek town. Throughout Ramadan, the hotel is hosting a daily iftar poolside at Arabic restaurant Oia Oasis. An oud player serenades guests as they dine from the expansive buffet selection and admire views over the swimming pool and the sea. The hotel is also hosting Ramadan Designer Dining packages upon request, which take iftar out of the restaurant and down to a private cabana on the beach, for a truly special Ramadan meal. My friend and I were shown down to the beach, where we wandered through the sand and arrived at our private dining destination for the evening, an intimate majlis, set up with cosy sofas and a round table looking out to the sea. The table was laid with bottles of water and a bowl of dates, ready to be eaten as the sun set. What followed was a set menu, with culinary highlights from across the Middle East and North Africa. It wasn't long before our friendly waiter, Myo, had crossed the beach with a tray of mezze dishes. Served in small bowls, we dined on tabbouleh, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/05/13/international-hummus-day-celebrate-with-exclusive-recipe-from-dubai-moonrise-chef/" target="_blank">hummus</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/ramadan-recipe-fattoush-a-salad-with-herbs-and-spice-1.1208033" target="_blank">fattoush</a>, vine leaves, labneh and mutabal. A second tray then followed with speciality dishes from Morroco. The zaalouk, an aubergine and tomato dish, was a personal highlight, while my friend particularly enjoyed the charmoula baby marrow – mini root vegetables, stuffed and marinated in garlic, cumin, coriander, oil and lemon juice. A warming lentil soup followed, which was a welcome treat as the breeze on the beach had a sharp edge. For mains, we dined on meat and fish prepared on a charcoal grill. Shish taouk, beef kebabs, harissa-marinated lamb cutlets and enormous Gulf king prawns adorned the table. My personal highlight was the prawns, which were smoky but succulent. The lamb chops had a delicious kick. The feast did not end there. A beef tagine was then brought to our table, with cinnamon and almond couscous, with a moussaka. I went in for seconds of the warming moussaka, prepared with layers of aubergine, chickpeas and sliced tomato, warmed up with fragrant allspice and cinnamon. The only negative of the beachside dining location is the distance from the kitchen. It's a fair walk for the team and the breezy night meant that some of the food was on the cooler end of the scale by the time it had arrived at the beach. No Arabic iftar is complete without Umm Ali for dessert. The homely classic dessert was packed full of dried fruit. Despite being full to the brim, I had a generous second serving over a cup of peppermint tea. In terms of convenience, the Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat is a box-ticker for both Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents, roughly located halfway between the two emirates. I felt like I had been on holiday, despite being little more than a 30-minute drive from my house. The intimacy of the Ramadan Designer Dining package will appeal to small groups or couples, looking for a private iftar experience. For me, it was a lovely space to catch-up with a friend, while taking in the natural beauty of Abu Dhabi's beaches. Oia Oasis is a crowd-pleasing iftar, which serves up classic Arabic dishes, with a generous helping of Santorini-dupe views. Both the Oia Oasis and Ramadan Designer Dining iftars are running nightly from sunset to 9pm until March 29. Oia Oasis costs Dh400 per person, and the Ramadan Designer Dining packages cost Dh2,500 per couple, accommodating up to 10 people in the private cabana. A Dh400 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/03/02/suhoors-abu-dhabi-dubai-sharjah-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">suhoor </a>follows at Apollo Bar from 9pm until 1am. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel</i>