International Hummus Day: celebrate with exclusive recipe from Dubai Moonrise chef

May 13 marks International Hummus Day, an occasion to celebrate one of the most loved food in the Middle East and indeed the world.

For the special day this year, The National has teamed up with celebrated chef Solemann Haddad, who shares his unique take on a traditional hummus recipe.

Syrian-French Haddad is the chef-founder of Moonrise, the home-grown omakase restaurant nestled on the rooftop of a residential building in Dubai, that serves just eight customers at a time. A self-proclaimed “true-blue Dubai kid”, Haddad went to culinary school in London and Japan.

Moonrise, the omakase restaurant nestled on the rooftop in Dubai, was founded by chef Solemann Haddad.

His food is a reflection of this diverse background: expect Japanese and Middle Eastern flavours and cooking techniques, with a hint of Europe thrown into the mix for good measure.

Haddad, is no stranger to experimentative menus. Formerly with Warehouse 61, which did pop-up dinner experiences at Alserkal Avenue and Inked Dubai, he knows his way around creating never-heard-of-before food combinations.

Here, he shares his recipe for a unique and tasty take on hummus.

The recipe serves four. Photo: Solemann Haddad

Blistered shishito hummus

(serves four)

Ingredients:

Six green medium-large shishito peppers, burnt in the oven

One can, drained chickpeas

80g tahina

20g olive oil

15g miso

20g soy sauce

35g lemon juice

Salt

For optional furikake topping:

100g tempura bits

8g Aleppo chili

10g nori powder

30g zaatar

24g shio kombu chopped to a dust

Method:

Ensure chickpeas are well drained and thoroughly blended before adding the tahina to avoid a grainy texture.

Once blended, add the tahina and other ingredients, as well as any other optional flavours required such as garlic.

For the furikake topping, thoroughly chop all ingredients and mix together well before sprinkling on top to serve as required.