International Hummus Day: celebrate with exclusive recipe from Dubai Moonrise chef

May 13 marks International Hummus Day, an occasion to celebrate one of the most loved food in the Middle East and indeed the world.
For the special day this year, The National has teamed up with celebrated chef Solemann Haddad, who shares his unique take on a traditional hummus recipe.
Syrian-French Haddad is the chef-founder of Moonrise, the home-grown omakase restaurant nestled on the rooftop of a residential building in Dubai, that serves just eight customers at a time. A self-proclaimed “true-blue Dubai kid”, Haddad went to culinary school in London and Japan.
His food is a reflection of this diverse background: expect Japanese and Middle Eastern flavours and cooking techniques, with a hint of Europe thrown into the mix for good measure.
Haddad, is no stranger to experimentative menus. Formerly with Warehouse 61, which did pop-up dinner experiences at Alserkal Avenue and Inked Dubai, he knows his way around creating never-heard-of-before food combinations.
Here, he shares his recipe for a unique and tasty take on hummus.
Blistered shishito hummus
(serves four)
Ingredients:
Six green medium-large shishito peppers, burnt in the oven
One can, drained chickpeas
80g tahina
20g olive oil
15g miso
20g soy sauce
35g lemon juice
Salt
For optional furikake topping:
100g tempura bits
8g Aleppo chili
10g nori powder
30g zaatar
24g shio kombu chopped to a dust
Method:
Ensure chickpeas are well drained and thoroughly blended before adding the tahina to avoid a grainy texture.
Once blended, add the tahina and other ingredients, as well as any other optional flavours required such as garlic.
For the furikake topping, thoroughly chop all ingredients and mix together well before sprinkling on top to serve as required.