The teenage twin Emirati chefs paying tribute to the UAE with innovative dish for Eid Al Etihad

As the UAE prepares to celebrate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/13/uae-national-day-2024-discounts/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a>, two of the country’s youngest culinary talents, twin chefs Maitha and Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, are putting a fresh twist on tradition. The 16-year-olds have collaborated with Barakat to create a dish for Union Day: a date and chami salad that blends the sweetness of the fruit with the creamy richness of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/a-guide-to-emirati-cuisine-the-history-the-classic-dishes-and-the-restaurants-to-try-1.1120337" target="_blank">traditional chami cheese</a>. The Al Hashmi twins are known for reimagining Emirati cuisine by infusing it with global techniques. The National Day creation is their latest addition to a growing collection of recipes that highlight the versatility of local ingredients. “We wanted to craft something that celebrates the essence of Emirati flavours while being modern and approachable,” says Abdulrahman. The salad is a mix of arugula, spinach, pomegranate seeds, pine nuts and dates. The chami cheese is made from laban, water, salt and cumin seeds, while the date balsamic dressing is made of olive oil, date molasses, white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and salt. It will be available until December 15. Some of their other bold creations include haris arancini, a twist on the classic Emirati dish harees. The slow-cooked blend of wheat and lamb is combined with Italian truffle spices. The twins have also transformed majboos, a spiced rice dish, into majboos lobster ravioli and gnocchi, and turned aseedah, a traditional Emirati dessert, into tarts and gelato. The Barakat dish is the latest in a number of collaborations the chefs have entered into with major brands, from Erth cafe and The Coop House to Calo and Brand Dubai. Their creativity extends to two of their own enterprises: Savor by Twins and Napoli by Twins, which celebrate Emirati flavours in innovative ways with pop-ups at events such as the Liwa Date Festival and Winter Garden. Gelato brand Savor by Twins highlights the richness of Emirati culture through flavours such as creamy karak (inspired by spiced tea); rahash-coco (a blend of sesame and chocolate); crunchy saffron; and choc-pistachio kunafa, influenced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/27/dubai-viral-chocolate-deliveroo-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Dubai’s viral dessert</a>. “All the gelato is made with natural ingredients,” says Maitha. “We want each flavour to tell a story of our heritage while appealing to everyone’s tastes.” Napoli by Twins transforms Emirati and regional flavours into Neapolitan-style pizzas, with the date-chami combo making another appearance in pizza form, and combined with Emirati ghee for a delightful fusion of sweet and savoury. Gsheed pizza, is inspired by a traditional lamb dish, features daqoos (spiced tomato sauce) and achar (pickles), while the short ribs pizza is topped with pulled lamb, barbecue sauce and a touch of spicy honey. “Be it salad, pizza or gelato, our aim is to elevate Emirati flavours through new formats,” says Abdulrahman. “We want people to experience our culture in ways they haven’t before.” While their culinary creations are winning acclaim, their journey hasn’t been without challenges. At 13, the twins struggled to gain acceptance in a professional culinary diploma programme due to their young age. “We had to prove that our skills and dedication matched those of older students,” says Abdulrahman. “It wasn’t easy, but we learnt from every challenge.” They faced further scepticism in professional kitchens. “People often underestimated us because of our age,” says Maitha. “But our passion, coupled with constant learning, helped us overcome those perceptions.” Their family has been a key source of support. “Our parents built us a professional kitchen at home to help us experiment and grow,” says Maitha. “Our grandmother continues to teach us traditional techniques that we use in our dishes.” The Al Hashmi twins continue to dream big. “We want to see Emirati cuisine represented globally,” says Abdulrahman. Their plans include opening a chain of restaurants and establishing an academy to train the next generation of Emirati chefs. Beyond their professional aspirations, they see food as a way to bridge cultures. Blending their passion, innovation and respect for their roots with the adaptation of global influences, they aim to create dishes that tell a story of their heritage while appealing to diverse audiences. “Our cuisine is a reflection of who we are,” says Maitha. “Through our dishes, we want to connect people to the heart of the Emirati cuisine and way of life.”