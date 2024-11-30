Twin chefs Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi want to put Emirati ingredients and dishes on the global map. Photo: Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi
Twin chefs Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi want to put Emirati ingredients and dishes on the global map. Photo: Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi

Lifestyle

Food

The teenage twin Emirati chefs paying tribute to the UAE with innovative dish for Eid Al Etihad

Maitha and Abdulrahman Al Hashmi have collaborated with Barakat to create a salad that showcases the versatility of local ingredients

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender