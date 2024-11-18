'Food enthusiast' from Dubai reveals recipe for success after winning world's best burger prize

While taste and flavour remain subjective territory, Dubai-based cook Hassan Naja's emerged victorious at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis, beating dozens of other hopefuls in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/03/best-sandwiches-dubai-abu-dhabi-deli-near-me/" target="_blank">burger</a> category. When he's not busy in his corporate job as a director at food and beverage company Arla Foods, Naja is in front of a grill, trying to come up with the perfect burger recipe. “I’ve always been a food enthusiast, inspired by countless hours of watching the Food Network channel and cooking shows growing up,” he told <i>The National</i>. “Grilling became my passion and I became known as an expert within my community, earning a reputation for crafting exceptional burgers and grills.” Naja's winning burger, which he calls “one more burger”, has a beef patty, which he's concocted from a blend of premium cuts, predominantly Wagyu rib-eye for “exceptional flavour and tenderness”. Being extra protective of the recipe, he says the sauce is a mix of black truffle, mayonnaise, ketchup and a “secret ingredient that adds richness”. “Cheese also holds a special place in my heart, so I incorporated three of my favourites in unique ways to introduce layers of texture and flavour,” he said. “To complement this, I added in fresh greens, house-pickled onions, and signature jams to achieve a balance that makes this burger truly unforgettable. “It’s not just representative of food – it’s an experience, born out of my deep passion for culinary excellence.” The burger eventually beat nine other finalists in the category, including those made by career chefs, grillers and restaurateurs from the UK and the US. The World Food Championships hosts more than 1,500 chefs from nearly 20 countries, and teams battle it out in 12 culinary categories. The category winners advance to “the final table”, and vie for the title and $150,000 in prizes. Naja, with his chefs Kareem Kerry and Marc Hayes,<b> </b>was also the only category champion this year who is based outside of the US. An invite-only event is soon taking place to bring the winning burger back to Dubai. Future pop-ups are also planned to enable the public to get a taste of Naja's creation. An announcement on the Instagram page of food-focused event organiser Cucina Del Sul, who organises the Mena qualifiers to the World Food Championships, is expected soon. Other regional representatives to this year's event included Ammar Alhasan from Bahrain, who was part of the sandwich category. Eric Lee, founder of Ugly Burger and Ugly Noodles in Dubai, competed in the noodle category, while Suma Nair, also from Dubai, tried her luck at the vegetarian category. Dubai-based Natalia Bertolucci, who competed as part of team Brazil, showcased her skills in the dessert category.