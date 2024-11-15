Bahraini chef Tala Bashmi became the first recipient of the Mena's Best Female Chef Award. Photo: Mena's 50 Best Restaurants
Bahraini chef Tala Bashmi became the first recipient of the Mena's Best Female Chef Award. Photo: Mena's 50 Best Restaurants

Lifestyle

Food

Bahraini chef Tala Bashmi steps away from award-winning Fusions by Tala restaurant

Voice of Modern Middle Eastern cuisine reflects on 'rewarding journey' as she announces departure

One Carlo Diaz

November 15, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender