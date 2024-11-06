An Onam-inspired dish at two-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Tresind Studio, helmed by chef Himanshu Saini. Photo: Tresind Studio
Best Chef Awards 2024 honours Arab, Indian, British and French chefs with restaurants in Dubai

Chefs from Denmark and Spain took home the top honours, while Tresind Studio's Himanshu Saini won big locally

Panna Munyal
November 06, 2024

