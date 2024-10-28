Meet the Dutch chef opening a farm-to-table restaurant in Ras Al Khaimah

The UAE has no shortage of chefs with Michelin-star pedigree, from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/08/03/behind-the-scenes-at-dubai-michelin-starred-restaurant-torno-subito/" target="_blank">Massimo Bottura</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/05/17/talea-by-antonio-guida-review-what-to-expect-at-the-michelin-starred-restaurant/" target="_blank">Antonio Guida</a>, as well as home-grown restaurants lauded by the <i>Michelin Guide</i>, from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/99-sushi-review-abu-dhabi-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">99 Sushi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/hakkasan-review-abu-dhabi-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">Hakkasan</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/ossiano-review-dubai-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">Ossiano</a> and Tresind Studio. However, it's safe to say the majority – if not all – of these internationally acclaimed chefs set up base in either Abu Dhabi or Dubai. The Northern Emirates have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/01/28/antica-australis-rak-pop-up/" target="_blank">not traditionally been on their radar</a>. Until now. Dutch chef Syrco Bakker is making his UAE debut by taking over Farmhouse at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/23/luxury-hotel-ritz-carlton-ras-al-khaimah-al-wadi-review/" target="_blank">The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert</a>. The chef has spent 13 years in fine-dining restaurants across the Netherlands, making a name for himself as head chef of Sergio Herman’s Pure C, which holds two Michelin stars. He then launched Syrco Base in Bali – a sprawling four-in-one concept with a restaurant, bar, chef’s table and shop – back in January. The venue collaborates with local producers, fishermen and farmers, ensuring that each dish highlights the flavours of Bali's native ingredients and supports the region's sustainable food ecosystem. Building on his success in Bali, Bakker aims to bring this concept to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/02/beauty-of-the-great-outdoors-provides-ras-al-khaimahs-greatest-pulling-power/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a>, where he is offering a new menu under the revamped Farmhouse by Syrco. The chef says implementing a farm-to-table concept on the top floor of a skyscraper hotel in Dubai just didn’t feel right for what he has in mind. Rather, he was looking for a place with a better fit. “I wasn't really aware, to be honest, about this region. I wasn’t that familiar with Ras Al Khaimah,” Bakker tells <i>The National</i>. “My first visit was in February and that's when I saw all the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/01/10/syrup-at-jebel-jais-dessert-cafe-opens-on-uaes-highest-peak/" target="_blank">hidden gems</a> of products and also its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/10/06/exploring-the-uae-10-things-to-do-in-ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank">natural beauty</a>. So I thought: 'OK, there are a lot of possibilities and also a great opportunity to showcase what the region has to offer.'” The northern emirate, known for its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/03/04/inside-a-uae-farm-that-grows-figs-and-tomatoes-using-breathable-sand/" target="_blank">local farms</a> and charming natural surroundings, aligns with Bakker’s values of sustainability and using authentic ingredients. The chef emphasises the importance of respecting each product and showcasing the story of the people behind it, while honouring traditions and heritage. He highlights examples of steak tartare with a tagine seasoning, and cured fish with zaatar and aloe vera from Al Wadi desert. “We work on the availability of the fishermen, of the farmers, because chefs should just be able to ask them: ‘What did you catch? What did you grow? What is good?’, and then work with that. We should be, as chefs, capable to adapt our techniques to what's available.” This commitment to sourcing locally is reflected in the restaurant's revamped menu, which features dishes designed to showcase local ingredients. This includes Dibba oysters with a light vinaigrette and stems of coriander and pink pepper; a stew that combines leek, lemon and Dukkah (an Egyptian spice blend); and a salad with cucumber, seaweed and hibiscus. “The products are very recognisable,” he adds. “I don't want to make too many foams, purees and so on, but rather respect the products and give them the stage.” While some chefs might find it difficult to come to a new country and incorporate local produce and agriculture, especially only after a handful of visits, Bakker embraces the opportunity. He believes the emirate's landscape and less competitive dining scene, along with his farm-to-table concept, offer guests a distinctive culinary experience. He is also eager to learn more about the region, using this knowledge as inspiration for the dishes. “I think it's super interesting for yourself to discover traditions, the history of some places and special recipes,” he says. Although Bakker plans to continue travelling between Bali and Ras Al Khaimah, Farmhouse by Syrco’s head chef – who started with him in Bali – has moved to the northern emirate permanently to guide the team and maintain standards. Bakker also hopes to build a strong foundation that reflects the region's unique offerings. “I see it as a journey. I discovered already great products, great crafts, great producers. Classic farming aside, what is also very interesting is the innovation the UAE is known for, so I think it's also important to showcase that,” he says. Although it’s still early days, Bakker already has some ideas for the future that will fall in line with this vision especially because he has received so much support from RAK hospitality. “We have a lot of plans with this experience, including putting some glass houses here to make it more like a farmhouse. Maybe since we are close to the resort, we'll build a farm where we can get our vegetables from.” After years of building a culinary reputation in Europe and Asia, Bakker believes Ras Al Khaimah offers another platform to showcase his philosophy. “For me, it makes very much sense to do something here, which also feels better because I want to showcase what I stand for. You can do it anywhere and everywhere of course, but the story here feels, in many ways, meant to be.”