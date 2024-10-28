Dutch chef Syrco Bakker is making his UAE debut by taking over Farmhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert. Photo: Syrco Bakker
Dutch chef Syrco Bakker is making his UAE debut by taking over Farmhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert. Photo: Syrco Bakker

Lifestyle

Food

Meet the Dutch chef opening a farm-to-table restaurant in Ras Al Khaimah

Michelin-lauded Syrco Bakker offers a menu that serves produce from local farms and fisheries at The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 28, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender