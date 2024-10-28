Meet the Dutch chef opening a farm-to-table restaurant in Ras Al Khaimah

Dutch chef Syrco Bakker is making his UAE debut by taking over Farmhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert. Photo: Syrco Bakker

Dutch chef Syrco Bakker is making his UAE debut by taking over Farmhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert. Photo: Syrco Bakker