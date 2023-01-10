Syrup at Jebel Jais: Dessert cafe opens on UAE's highest peak

The UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, has become a literal sweet spot.

Syrup, a tiny container-style venue offering desserts, has opened on the mountain, offering majestic sights of the cloud-piercing Hajar mountains.

It's hard to miss, with its colour-blocked exteriors and branding. It is opposite the famous Jais Sledder, which at the time of writing is closed due to inclement weather. Syrup, however, is open for guests who are either in the area for some thrilling adventure, or simply looking for a unique pit stop.

The simple menu features doughnuts, waffles and pancakes, as well as a selection of hot and cold drinks, and soft-serve ice cream.

Visitors arrive at Syrup pop-up restaurant at the top of Jebel Jais. Chris Whiteoak / The National

It also includes wooden picnic tables scattered across the area, all set up for an Instagram-worthy photo shoot with the majestic mountainscape as the backdrop.

The spot is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm, and will remain as a permanent location on Jebel Jais year round.

It's a spin-off by the creators of Puro, a Ras Al Khaimah-based dining company with four other food locations across the northern emirate.

Perhaps its most famous project is 1484 by Puro, also on Jebel Jais, billed as the highest restaurant in the UAE, sitting 1,484 metres above sea level. It's well known for its terrace overlooking the Hajar mountain range.

Other Puro locations include its flagship restaurant in Al Marjan Island, a pop-up on the Jebel Jais Viewing Deck called Puro Express, and The View by 1484, an outdoor lounge on top of the Jais Adventure Peak Centre.

The UAE has become more creative with its dining spots over the years, particularly outdoor desert pop-ups, which have become a winter staple.

An example of this is One Degree Cafe. The venue is nestled in a desert patch on the Dubai-Sharjah border, and is famous among those who enjoy both a road trip and sipping coffee under the stars.