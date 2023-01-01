Ras Al Khaimah's record-breaking New Year 2023 fireworks dazzle spectators

Ras Al Khaimah has once again dazzled New Year's Eve revellers with a record-breaking fireworks display.

The northern emirate, which already has several world records to its name, put on a sparkling pyro-musical show and broke two Guinness World Records in the process.

The titles it secured on Saturday were Largest Number of Operated Multi-Rotors/Drones with a Simultaneous Fireworks Display and The Largest Aerial Sentence Formed by Multirotors/Drones.

More than 670 drones lit up the sky, while fireworks, nano lights, colour and shapes ensured a dramatic display. The previous record was for 458 drones.

All of this was choreographed to electronic beats, covering a stretch of more than 4.7km and reaching 1,100 metres into the sky.

The spectacle finished as the drones spelt out the message "Happy New Year 2023", then transitioned into the emirate's RAKashida logo, which represents the sea, desert and mountains through the kashida concept in Arabic calligraphy, a line connecting letters to form a word.

“Ras Al Khaimah has once again proven its position as a leading tourism destination that welcomes people from all over the globe," said Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

"This marks a great start to what is set to be a hugely exciting and busy year for us as we continue to build the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for 2023.”

The celebrations were all part of a family-friendly festival taking place across Al Marjan Island, including a concert, carnival-like performances, karaoke and food trucks.

There were 30,000 visitors and hotels across the emirate were fully booked, according to a statement from Visit Ras Al Khaimah.

Over the past four years, the emirate has made it a tradition to break world records with its New Year's Eve fireworks.

Last year, it took the title for Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display and it also holds the records for Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously and the Longest Fireworks Waterfall, among others.

Scroll through the gallery below to see other firework displays from across the UAE for New Year's Eve 2023