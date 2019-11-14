CMA Awards 2019: Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman and more on the red carpet

The country music capital of Nashville was even more star-studded last night.
A host of of A-listers jetted into Tennessee for the annual Country Music Association Awards, held in the Bridgestone Arena last night.
Stars of the screen such as Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were on hand to fete the genre's brightest names, with music legends Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crowe and Kristin Chenoweth also in attendance.
Singer Halsey, model Gigi Hadid, country songstress Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgroves also walked the red carpet, with the latter later winning Music Video of the Year for Rainbow.
Underwood hosted the night alongside singer Reba McEntire and Parton, with Garth Brooks walking away with the Entertainer of the Year award.
Here's who won what on the night:
Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks
Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves
Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs
Album of the Year: Girl, Maren Morris
New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde
Song of the Year: Beautiful Crazy, Luke Combs
Single of the Year: God's Country, Blake Shelton
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road (Remix)
Music Video of the Year: Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves
Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor
