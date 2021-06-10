BTS and Fila's new collaboration, Project 7: Back to Nature, launches in the Middle East

From cars to smartphones and even massage chairs, record-breaking South Korean group BTS’s global influence continues to expand outside the sphere of music, with new brand endorsements announced regularly.

Earlier this month, their collaboration with McDonald’s for a signature edition meal launched in 50 countries around the world, including the UAE. The BTS Meal, which includes 10 chicken nuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, is inspired by the band’s go-to order at the fast-food chain.

Last year, ahead of the release of their Grammy nominated record-breaking English track Dynamite, BTS announced a collaboration with sportswear brand Fila. The Voyager Collection, comprising hats, T-shirts, hoodies, bags and sneakers, sold out in 24 hours in the US.

Now, the seven-piece band are back with another Fila collection, this time with an eco-friendly theme.

Called Project 7: Back to Nature, the street-style-inspired collection, which comes after their second English song Butter was released last month, is now available online and at Fila stores across the Middle East.

Featuring T-shirts, shoes, hats and other accessories, complete with artsy graphics and cool earth tones, the collection is entirely made from recycled materials.

Project 7: Back to Nature is centered around comfort and practicality, Fila said, and encourages us to think about the environment.

The collection launch is accompanied by a promotional video featuring all the band's members – RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin.

The Fila collaboration isn’t the only fashion endorsement for the boys, however. In April they were named ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

“Joining as new house ambassadors, the world-renowned pop icons are recognised for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence," the storied French label posted on Instagram.

Under the partnership, BTS are expected to don pieces from Louis Vuitton for their coming appearances and performances, as well as join forces on yet-to-be-revealed special projects.

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture," Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director who is also the founder of label Off-White, said then. "I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

The K-pop stars have previously also fronted campaigns for Skechers, as well as partnered with Dior for tour outfits.

To mark the launch of the McDonald’s BTS Meal, the boy band also released a line of branded clothing and accessories inspired by the menu items. The collection features hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals.

Some of the items are emblazoned with the McDonald’s fries box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, and others come in BTS purple, with McDonald’s red and gold detailing.

And if there were still doubts about the band’s popularity, on Wednesday, more than a dozen Indonesian McDonald's outlets were temporarily shuttered over coronavirus fears after the BTS Meal sparked frenzied buying from fans in the K-pop-mad country.

Images showed outlets in Jakarta, where lockdown rules are still in place, deluged with online food-delivery drivers picking up the meal.

BTS’s Dynamite video, which premiered on YouTube on August 21, has racked up more than a billion views, while their latest Butter, released on May 21, has 329 million views so far in two weeks.