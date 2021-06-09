McDonald's limited-edition BTS Meal frenzy sparks outlet closures in Indonesia
Coronavirus fears saw outlets shuttered, as many delivery drivers descended on the fast food restaurants to pick up the meals
More than a dozen Indonesian McDonald's outlets were temporarily shuttered Wednesday over virus fears as the chain's new BTS Meal sparked frenzied buying from fans in the K-pop mad country.
Jakarta and several other cities slapped closure stickers on at least 13 outlets that were deluged with online food-delivery drivers picking up a meal set named after the hugely popular Korean boy band.
"We temporarily closed four of six McDonald's stores here in Semarang for a couple of days," said Fajar Purwoto, the city's public order agency head.
"I don't want Semarang to be in the Covid-19 red zone again".
Indonesia is one of the hardest-hit nations in Asia.
Jakarta authorities did not respond to requests for comment, but local media said five stores in the capital were shut over BTS-meal orders.
BTS have become global superstars with millions of fans around the world since their debut in 2013.
The BTS Meal, as it's called, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, with medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's in South Korea.
UAE customers will be able to order the BTS Meal through the McDonald’s app, Drive-Thru and at all McDonald’s restaurants until Monday, June 28.
To mark the launch of the BTS Meal, McDonald’s and the seven-piece band released a line of branded clothing and accessories on the Weverse Shop app.
BTS McDonald's chicken nugget sells on eBay for $100,000
The response to the launch of the BTS Meal has been frenzied the world over.
A chicken nugget from the meal was sold on eBay for close to $100,000, thanks to the resemblance it bears to a character from the gaming phenomenon Among Us.
The single nugget was uploaded to the online auction site by eBay user Polizna, who listed the item – which came as part of the newly launched limited-edition BTS collaboration meal – alongside a pot of Sichuan sauce, for $0.99 last week.
Once the official Twitter account for Among Us caught wind of the nugget’s resemblance to one of its characters, the auction received a flurry of interest, with the final bid coming in at $99,997.
there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021
It’s not the first time a McDonald’s menu item has sold for astronomical amounts on eBay. In 2017, a bottle of the fast food chain's secret sauce, which was part of a competition prize, sold for $100,000, while in 2018, a pot of Sichuan sauce sold for $34,000.
- Additional reporting by AFP
Published: June 9, 2021 07:03 PM