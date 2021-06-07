‘Bicycle’: BTS member RM releases solo track as part of group anniversary celebrations

BTS continue to deliver the goods this month.

As part of the 2021 BTS Festa, an annual anniversary celebration of the group's 2014 debut album Dark and Wild, the septet have released original and reworked songs over the past week.

The latest of which is Bicycle, a solo track by member RM.

Written by the singer and rapper, with veteran Korean artist John Eun, the track is a breezy affair.

Over tasteful guitars and piano, RM uses the two-wheeler as a metaphor for life.

"Sometimes just let it roll, like the wheels of a bicycle," he sings

"When you're sad, let's ride a bicycle. Let's put the wind beneath our feet.”

Bicycle was preceded by number of musical and artistic releases by the group.

The BTS Festa began on Wednesday, June 2 with the upload of fresh band images.

The following day the group updated their self-written profiles on their website, while Friday, June 4 saw the release of three choreographed videos to N.O, Black Swan and Dynamite.

On the same day, the band released a pair of new remixes for Butter and Sweeter. Celebrations culminate on Sunday and Monday, June 13 and 14 with a two-day live-streamed event, featuring a live performance by the group.

No stopping BTS

The group's popularity is at an all-time high.

Earlier this month, the stars launched their signature McDonalds BTS Meal, available to UAE customers until Monday, June 28.

April saw them release Butter, their second English-language track, after 2020 Grammy Award nominated Dynamite.

BTS have also recently spoken out against racism by issuing a statement on #StopAsianHate.

The group posted a letter, in English and Korean, to Twitter in March to support the campaign.

“We feel grief and anger,” the message said.

“We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”

BTS also leant their support to the Black Lives Matter in 2020 with $1 million donation to the organisation.