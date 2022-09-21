Queen Rania wears Erdem to speak at Clinton Foundation event

Queen Rania of Jordan spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday.

The royal was part of a panel featuring Hillary Clinton and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, at the Clinton Foundation-hosted event at the UN General Assembly in New York.

For the appearance, she wore a red floral Erdem skirt and and blouse, with a Louis Vuitton clutch and a pair of Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

Queen Rania spoke about the "swift" European response to the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Ukraine. She also highlighted the "disparity in the tone, generosity and urgency that has been extended in welcoming the Ukrainian refugees compared to refugees from other areas of the world, like Syria or Sudan or Myanmar". The royal described the disparity as "quite striking".

She spoke at the UN General Assembly days after spending time in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the funeral, she spoke to ITV to share her “wonderful memories” of Queen Elizabeth.

“Despite being the most important person in the room, she always made you feel like the most important person in the room,” she said. “She just had a very gentle and subtle way about her. Her elegance wasn’t just in her appearance, but in the way she lived her life.

“I just have the most wonderful memories of her,” she continued. “Throughout the years, every time I met her, I felt she was warmer and warmer. She didn’t always presume that you wanted her advice, but she was very generous when you asked for it. I really looked up to her. To me, she is the queen of the world.”

Left, Queen Rania of Jordan with Queen Elizabeth II in November 2001. Right, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth with King Abdullah II. Photos: Getty Images, Royal Hashemite Court

To attend the funeral, she wore a coat that she had previously worn during an engagement with Queen Elizabeth.

She first wore the black coat, with a ruffled fabric lapel detail, during a visit to Windsor Castle in November 2001 with King Abdullah II.

For the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, she paired it with a simple black hat, Manolo Blahnik clutch and Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

"Bidding farewell to a Queen whose legacy will never fade or be forgotten. With His Majesty at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in the UK," Queen Rania wrote on Instagram after the funeral.

