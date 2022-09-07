Bollywood star Anushka Sharma named as latest L'Oreal ambassador

Indian actress Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to be named ambassador for beauty behemoth L'Oreal Paris. The A-list Bollywood actress and producer will be the face of a new skincare line to be launched in India soon, with a strong message of inclusivity.

“I have always admired L'Oreal for pioneering innovation in the beauty industry with superior and exemplary products backed by science that the women of today need. With this partnership, I look forward to making a positive impact in the beauty industry, making it more inclusive for women," Sharma said.

"It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through unique initiatives and messaging. I hope to further support the brand’s vision by spreading the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there."

A campaign starring Sharma and shot in Paris is set to be revealed soon, the Indian financial daily Mint said.

Sharma joins a number of Bollywood stars to represent L'Oreal, with the most famous being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonam Kapoor also serve as ambassadors along with model Nidhi Sunil.

READ MORE 47 Cannes red carpet looks that show how much Aishwarya Rai's style has changed

"Apart from being a celebrated actress and entrepreneur, Anushka has always been a strong advocate for a more inclusive world, and it perfectly resonated with L’Oreal Paris’ core values and cause initiatives," the company said.

One of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. Sharma and her husband, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are one of India's power couples. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January last year.

Sharma, along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, also run the production company Clean Slate Filmz, which has earned a reputation for its acclaimed female-centric films.

Top 10 Indian movies coming to Netflix — in pictures