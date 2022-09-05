Top 10 Indian movies coming to Netflix, including Kareena Kapoor Khan's streaming debut

An anticipated reunion of acclaimed actress Tabu and director Vishal Bhardwaj is one of a spate of new films coming soon to Netflix. The pair, who've worked together in lauded films such as Maqbool (2003) and Haider (2013), will team up once again for the espionage thriller Khufiya, based on a book written by an Indian spy.

Bhardwaj said he flipped the gender of the protagonist in the book because he "didn't find it exciting enough", and also because it offered him the opportunity to work with Tabu again.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is also all set to make her streaming debut, in acclaimed director Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Japanese mystery writer Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X.

Other titles coming to the platform include Monica, O My Darling featuring powerhouse performers Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi and Radhika Apte in a neo-noir crime drama. Then there is the previously announced The Archies, the highly anticipated Indian take on the popular American comics, with a number of Bollywood star kids making their debut, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Here are 10 new Indian movies to look out for.

1. 'Khufiya'

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Based on the novel Escape to Nowhere by the former head of India's espionage unit Amar Bhushan, this film follows operative Krishna Mehra, played by Tabu. Krishna is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi star alongside Tabu in this drama, which director Bhradwaj has described as a "slow-burn spy thriller".

2. 'The Archies'

Cast: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina

Director: Zoya Akhtar

As the famous gang of friends are transported to India in this official adaptation, will they become the new kids on the block? Acclaimed director Akhtar captains a number of Bollywood star kids making their film debuts, including Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actress Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

This musical promises rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult.

3. 'Monica, O My Darling'

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Zayn Marie Khan

Director: Vasan Bala

A perfect plan that leads to mayhem in the lives of the people who laid it out, the edgy teaser for this neo-noir crime drama shows robots, blackmailers, blood and some good old-fashioned betrayal.

An ensemble cast of acclaimed actors make this an enticing one to look forward to.

4. 'Plan A Plan B'

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

She is a matchmaker who does not believe in marriage. He is a successful divorce lawyer with a secret. What happens when they cross paths? Deshmukh and Bhatia team up for the first time in this romantic comedy, which also features an appearance by veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

5. 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen and Mahesh Thakur

Director: Prosit Roy

Sharma fronts this biopic, based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. The film tracks her life, from her humble beginnings to her fight against misogyny, politics and discrimination, to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s cricket.

6. 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar

Director: Ajay Singh

This fast-paced thriller focuses on an air hostess and her businessman boyfriend who try to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

7. 'Jogi'

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohamed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur and Paresh Pahuja

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Set during the horrific 1984 anti-Sikh riots in New Delhi when thousands of Sikhs were reported to have been killed, after then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, this drama focuses on three friends who risk it all to help hundreds flee to safety. Punjabi superstar Dosanjh teams up with director Zafar, known predominantly for his action blockbusters.

8. 'Kathal'

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

The title of this comedy translates to jackfruit, which is also the subject of its premise. When a local politician’s prized jackfruits go missing, it turns into a bizarre case that falls into the lap of a young and earnest police officer, played by Malhotra. The film is based on true-ish events, Netflix says.

9. 'Qala'

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan and Amit Sial

Director: Anvitaa Dutt

Announced more than a year ago, this film made news for casting Babil Khan, the son of beloved Indian actor Irrfan Khan who died at age 53 in 2020.

Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, the film tells the story of a young singer whose tragic past catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother.

"Qala is a beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika," director Dutt said earlier.

10. 'The Devotion of Suspect X' (working title)

Clockwise from top left, actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan, director Sujoy Ghosh and actor Vijay Varma. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Acclaimed director Ghosh, the man behind the path-breaking 2012 thriller Kahaani, adapts The Devotion of Suspect X, one of Higashino's best-known works. The book tells the story of a single mother who, along with her neighbour and admirer, murders her abusive ex-husband. How the pair take investigators on a wild-goose chase forms the crux of the story.

Kapoor Khan makes her streaming debut supported by beloved actor Ahlawat and Varma.

Release dates are yet to be announced for all titles

