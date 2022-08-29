MTV VMAs 2022 fashion: Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Blackpink walk the black carpet

There is no doubt that Lizzo knows how to make a red carpet entrance, but the Truth Hurts singer ensured all eyes were on her when she arrived at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Wearing a full Jean Paul Gautier gown, crafted with lengths of navy fabric, she dominated the black carpet in her vampy look, which was completed with black lipstick, a gold lip ring and her hair worn sleek.

Similarly adhering to a gothic aesthetic were K-pop stars Blackpink. The group wore head-to-toe black, with Lisa in Celine culottes with a bandeau top, Jisoo in a semi-sheer Christian Dior gown, Jennie in a Chanel crop top and full skirt, and Rose in a turtleneck Saint Laurent minidress with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

Blackpink's members sported head-to-toe black looks at the 2022 MTV VMAs. AP Photo

In keeping with the black carpet, American singer Becky G chose a Zuhair Murad stained glass window-inspired cut-out dress for the event, while Lil Nas X wore a statement Harris Reed headpiece and structured feathered piece over trousers.

The look was almost identical to Iman's 2021 Met Gala outfit by the same designer —except it was a black not gold take and the model added a corset to round it off.

Lil Nas X wearing Harris Reed at the 2022 MTV VMAs and Iman in a gold version of the look at the 2021 Met Gala in September 2021. Reuters, Getty Images

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart chose a sheer black Fendi gown, while model Ashley Graham chose a cut-out black Houghton by Katharine Polk dress.

Surprise attendee, Taylor Swift, chose not to adhere to the unofficial black dress code. The All Too Well singer wore a draped crystal Oscar de la Renta dress with Christian Louboutin sandals.

Swift wasn't the only star to opt for a metallic look: Chloe Bailey wore a Zigman dress, actress Chloe Fineman chose a silver and orange quilted Threeasfour piece and singer Olivia O'Brien shimmered in a vintage silk lamé dress, sourced from Tab Vintage.

