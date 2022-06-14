Lizzo's fashion evolution in 37 photos, from casual comfort to looking 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo loves to make a sartorial statement.

The Juice singer, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is as famous for her music as she is her bold style choices.

She wasn't always that daring in her outfits, however. In the early 2010s, when her career was just beginning, she'd don casual, comfortable get-ups, sporting baggy band T-shirts, overalls (or dungarees) and demure blazers.

Fast-forward a few years and the Good as Hell star has a track record of internet-breaking style moments, from wearing that red sequin "siren" dress to the 2019 VMA Awards, and rocking the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet with the tiniest purse on record, to arriving at the 2020 Brit Awards in a chocolate bar-inspired gown by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more of Lizzo's style moments over the years

Lizzo's opted for all sorts of high-end fashion brands, but realistically it's less about the label than it is about her general style MO, which is fierce and fearless.

Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and flutist Lizzo appears on stage during the keynote session 'Lizzo' at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, on March 13, 2022. AFP

While she only achieved mainstream success in 2019, she's become known for her statement accessories, including pearl-lined sunglasses and the tiny bag. She embraces kitsch and generally wears whatever she likes, when she likes.

Most importantly, she's known for being a pioneer in the body-positivity movement.

“If you’re not making clothes for me, and if you don’t want to make clothes for me, I don’t want to wear your [designs]. I look good in other [things] anyway. But call me if you want to dress me. If you want to change the game and dress a fat body, call me," she said in an interview with Allure in 2019.

She also spoke of her decision to exclusively wear "black hair". “I don’t wear any other kind of hair anymore,” she told Allure. “I think it’s really important as a black woman to do that because black women representing black things makes a bigger mark. We’re going to represent for us, by us.”

Ultimately, it's about self-care and self-love, something she's worked hard to achieve with her own body.

“I knew to an extent that there would be some boxes that would have to be checked [to be a musical success] but it was almost impossible for me to check them," she told Vogue in 2019.

"I’m not a thin white woman. So how could I be Britney Spears? How could I be a pop star? So, the fact that I didn’t even have access to those prerequisites, I knew I’d have to make my own lane.”

And that, she has.

Christina Aguilera's style evolution, ‘Dirrty’ pop star to fashion risk-taker — in pictures