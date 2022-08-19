'Pink Venom': Blackpink release new single ahead of anticipated second album

Blackpink have release new single Pink Venom, with the music video amassing more than 12 million views within two hours of being uploaded to YouTube.

The K-pop girl group are inviting fans to take part in the #PinkVenomChallenge on the video platform, where they can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the music video on Shorts, adding the hashtag to the caption.

Blackpink will debut the track live and in person at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28.

The four-member band, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa will release their anticipated second album, Born Pink on September 16. This will be their first album since 2020’s The Album.

Earlier this month, the band announced a massive nine-month world tour beginning in Seoul on October 15, and with stops including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Manila before eventually finishing in Auckland on June 21, 2023.

Ticketing details, such as price and venues, have not yet been announced.

Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with the single Square One. Since they arrived on the music scene, the band have had the honour of being the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No 13 with 2020 single, Ice Cream.

They also reached No 2 on the Billboard 200 with The Album. It is also the highest-selling album by a Korean girl group and the first to sell more than one million copies. Other hit songs from the group include Ddu-du ddu-du, Kill This Love and How You Like That.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in May, Rose said she doesn’t think the girl group will “ever end”, while describing her fellow band members as “family forever”.

She said: “I grew up with them. They’re a part of me.

"I don’t think it’ll ever end. It’s dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it.”

During the group’s brief hiatus, both Rose and Lisa embarked on solo careers, releasing their respective debut albums in March and September 2021. Jisoo, meanwhile, pursued acting, taking a leading role in the historical romance K-drama, Snowdrop.

Blackpink singer Lisa releases her own line of merch — in pictures: