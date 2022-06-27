BTS member V and Blackpink's Lisa add glamour to Celine show at Paris Fashion Week

Even as their global fan base is still reeling with news of their "break" as a group, BTS members have been busy announcing a spate of solo projects and making appearances at high-profile events.

On Sunday, BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, joined fellow Korean superstars — Blackpink's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum — to attend the Celine spring/summer menswear show in Paris.

Wearing a bright red jacket paired with statement jewellery, all by Celine, V caused quite a commotion as he walked into the Palais de Tokyo. Swarms of fans waiting to see a glimpse of the K-pop star screamed in delight as he stepped out of his car.

V and Lisa arrive for the Celine show in Paris. AP

Inside, V met Lisa and Bo-gum and the trio waved to delighted fans before attending the show.

BTS fans, known as the Army, have been eagerly awaiting V's arrival in Paris, sharing photos of the music star leaving for the airport in South Korea. The singer has not disappointed them either, documenting his trip to Paris with a series of photos on Instagram, including shots from his private jet and artistic pictures taken around the city.

Earlier this month, clips of Lisa giving a speech at a Bulgari event in Paris, along with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra, went viral. The three stars are ambassadors for the brand.

Lisa at the Bulgari event in Paris on June 6, 2022. Getty Images

At the show, Celine designer Hedi Slimane sent out a line-up of bare-chested models in sheer, unzipped tops and dazzling blazers, marking the return of the French label to Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows.

From sequin-embellished shirts to low-cut, skin-hugging pants and a shimmery crocodile blazer, Celine's summer runway presentation was crammed with clothes imbued with an androgynous rock spirit, seemingly inspired by David Bowie.

A long beige coat over a leather jacket paired with an ultra-slim tie and a white shirt added depth to slip-on shoes and raw-edged jeans.

Leopard and landscapes of coconut tree patterns appeared on short sleeve shirts while big necklace plastrons acted as clothes.

The sparse concrete halls of the Palais de Tokyo, a Fashion Week favourite, contrasted with the dramatic settings Slimane chose as a backdrop for his live-streamed presentations during the pandemic, with swooping drones and Renaissance castles.

The Celine show closed out the fashion week showcases for menswear, with the action picking up again from Sunday, July 3 for haute couture week in Paris.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

