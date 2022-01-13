See Megan Fox's style evolution in 36 photos: from tomboy to daring red carpet siren

In recent years, Megan Fox has been known as 50 per cent of Hollywood's most vampy couple with new fiance Machine Gun Kelly, after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, of course. But goth chic has not always been Fox's go-to red carpet style.

When she started out in Hollywood in the mid-2000s, safe floral summer dresses and denim shorts were the Transformers star's go-to garments. However, they soon evolved to body-con and dresses by the likes of Herve Leger, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Stella McCartney.

For glamorous red carpet events she reaches for classic design houses, including the Golden Globes in 2009, 2011 and 2013, when she wore gowns by Ralph Lauren, Armani and Dolce & Gabanna.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on January 12, 2022. AP Photo

Other designers favoured by Fox include Kaufman Franco, Monique Lhuillier, Cushnie et Ochs and Moschino.

She is not afraid to pick pops of colour for her public appearances. She has been seen in head-to-toe fuchsia, purple and cyan in the past. Most recently, she rocked red Dundas for the 2021 Met Gala in September.

Fox is now known for her daring style, with plunging necklines, leather or cut-out detail and sheer fabrics among her favourites. For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she made headlines in a sheer Mugler dress on the red carpet.

The actress has said in the past that her choice of "things with a very close fit" comes down to her body shape.

"My own personal outfits are more tomboy," she told Elle last year. "But what people might not know about me is that I'm super petite. People do not realise how small I am. So I'm either in clothes that are really well-fitted or I just get overwhelmed by fabric, which happens very easily."

"I would love to put on a pair of parachute pants, but it just doesn't work on my body," she said.