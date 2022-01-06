Golden Globes fashion: 56 of the best red carpet looks through history

The Golden Globes signals the beginning of awards season – traditionally two months of star-studded, red carpet events, with plenty of best-dressed moments. With the event now in its 79th year, there is a wealth of stunning gowns from years gone by to look back on.

Last year the delayed ceremony vastly took place remotely, with A-list names, including Amanda Seyfried and Anya Taylor-Joy, sharing their red carpet looks from the comfort of their own homes.

In 2022, the show, due to be held on January 9 in Los Angeles, will not return to its full capacity as stars choose to boycott it, following accusations of ethical lapses by its organisers. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association – which votes on the Globes – has announced that the show will not be televised.

However, ahead of the ceremony, the red carpet will be broadcast on E!, which means we can hope to see red carpet gowns and stand-out fashion moments from the stars who do attend.

This year, fashion favourites Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and Ruth Negga are among the film nominees, along with Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning.

As we wait to see which stars turn out dressed to the nines, we take a look back at red carpets past.

From Kate Hudson's Vera Wang slip in 2001 to Lady Gaga's '50s-inspired Valentino in 2019, some of couture's finest work has typically been showcased at the Globes.

Among those who've made best-dressed lists over the years include labels from the region, too, such as Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab.

