Prince William and Kate have finished their three-day visit to India, their second official trip to the country.

The Prince and Princess of Wales played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi between November 16 and November 18.

On official trips, Kate and her stylist make considered fashion choices, often wearing pieces by designers from the host country, and the trip to India was no different.

Here we round up the pieces by Indian designers worn by the Princess of Wales during their visit.

Gaurav Gupta suit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Kate, Princess of Wales. Photo: India's Press Information Bureau Show caption: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Britain's William,…

To meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Princess of Wales wore a custom suit by Gaurav Gupta.

On Instagram, the designer described the look as a "deep plum peplum jacket and trousers ... featuring a tailored jacket with a defined waist and structured shoulders".

She accessorised the suit with Gianvito Rossi heels, her Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra earrings and rewore her De Mellier x SurpRice Hudson handbag.

Mahima Mahajan dress

The Prince and Princess of Wales both wear Indian designers to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. EPA Show caption: The Prince and Princess of Wales both wear Indian designers …

To attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales wore a dress, or anarkali, by Mahima Mahajan.

The New Delhi-based luxury brand has dressed the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon in the past. For the event, the British royal wore the label's Neelam dress, a burgundy and gold ensemble crafted from handwoven silk georgette and featuring intricate embroidery and bead embellishments.

She wore the dress with a Prada velvet clutch, and a diamond and emerald necklace and earring set from Queen Elizabeth II's collection.

Prince William wore a black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra.

Earrings by Amrapali Jewels

The Princess of Wales wears earrings by Amrapali Jewels, a Jaipur jewellery house. AFP Show caption: The Princess of Wales wears earrings by Amrapali Jewels, a J…

To ride the Mumbai Metro and attend the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly on Monday, Kate wore a pair of earrings by Amrapali Jewels, a Jaipur jewellery house was founded in 1978.

The blue lapis and diamond drop earrings by Amrapali co-ordinated with a cobalt Roksanda Ilincic dress and a lapis pendant necklace from British jewellery brand Astley Clarke.

This is not the first time the princess has worn this exact pair of Amrapali earrings. She first donned the lapis pieces during the couple's 2016 visit to India, sporting them for a gala fund-raiser in Mumbai during the trip.

DeMellier x SurpRice handbag

The Princess of Wales sports a bag made by a sustainable leather-alternative, created by Indian company SurpRice. Getty Images Show caption: The Princess of Wales sports a bag made by a sustainable lea…

For the couple's journey on the Mumbai Metro, the princess wore a DeMellier Hudson handbag. Created specially for the trip, the bag is crafted from SurpRice, a leather-inspired material made from recycled rice straw and husks.

The sustainable material has been created by an Indian company of the same name, founded by R Sri Ram, who also serves as chief executive of The UK India Creative Circle.