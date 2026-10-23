Sheikh Theyab holds talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, held talks on Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sheikh Theyab and Mr Modi explored ways to expand deep-rooted bilateral ties within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in place between the nations.

The high-level meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day NDTV World Summit.

The two reflected on central themes of the conference, including shifts in the global economy, the role of artificial intelligence and technology in driving development and the importance of building international partnerships to address pressing challenges.

The discussions demonstrate the strength of relations between the long-standing allies, which date back to the formation of the Emirates.

Flourishing friendship

On Monday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, in Mumbai as part of a working visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-India partnership was continuing to gain momentum, helping to reinforce the countries as vital drivers of global economic growth.

The UAE is home to about four million Indian citizens, the largest expatriate community in the country. In May, Mr Modi made an official visit to the Emirates, during which he met President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed made a working visit to New Delhi in January, where he and Mr Modi pledged to deepen co-operation in sectors including artificial intelligence, the economy and food security, during discussions at the Prime Minister's residence.

Mr Modi made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indians at Zayed Sports City Stadium. He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.