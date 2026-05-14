Modi visit shows UAE-India ties 'growing from strength to strength', minister says

A visit to the UAE on Friday by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a sign of the two countries' relationship “growing from strength to strength”, an Emirati minister has said.

The UAE sees Mr Modi as a “key figure of friendship”, said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, in an interview with the Indian news agency ANI.

India says Mr Modi will look to promote trade and investment on his visit. It says energy co-operation will be a focus of his talks in the UAE, taking place against the backdrop of the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ms Al Hashimy said the talks on Friday would address the impact of the strait's closure. She said energy was compromised around the world because of the Gulf sea lane being effectively “taken hostage” by Iran.

“You are having many people all around the world – including in India, really struggle with basic household needs. That is something that will certainly feature in our conversations tomorrow,” she said.

The UAE is home to about four million Indian citizens, making them the largest expatriate community in the country. Ms Al Hashimy said visits to India by President Sheikh Mohamed in January and by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in February were signs of a “continued friendship”.

“I look at the milestones that we have, the visit tomorrow, and likely subsequent visits of my leadership back to India, as well as important proof points of a trajectory that grows from strength to strength,” she said.

She said Mr Modi's visit “will be part of that continued friendship and relationship, and we are very keen and excited to have him come to the UAE”.

The UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with India in 2022, the first Cepa signed by the Emirates. After January's visit, Sheikh Mohamed pledged that the two countries would continue to work together to advance “sustainable development and economic growth”.

Mr Modi's UAE trip is the start of a five-nation tour. He will also visit the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.