Sheikh Khaled meets Narendra Modi as Brics summit begins in New Delhi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th Brics summit in New Delhi.

Discussions focused on the UAE’s long-standing friendship and co-operation with India, as well as ways to support greater economic integration. The leaders also spoke about exploring new avenues for partnerships across vital sectors.

The meeting, which took place during a reception at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, reviewed avenues within the framework of the historic friendship and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the countries.

The two-day Brics summit got under way on Saturday. The bloc originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has since been expanded to include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia and Ethiopia.