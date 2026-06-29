Sheikh Theyab pays respects to family of UAE soldier killed on training mission

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has offered his condolences over the death of Issa Ghuloom Al Balushi.

Sheikh Theyab attended the morning majlis in Dubai for Mr Al Balushi, who was killed during a training exercise in the UAE on Saturday.

Sheikh Theyab “extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr”, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

He reaffirmed the pride the UAE's leadership and people have in “the fallen heroes and their sacrifices in defending the nation reflecting the values of sacrifice and loyalty for the sake of their homeland, preserving its achievements and ensuring the nation's flag continues to fly high with honour and dignity”.

Mr Al Balushi's funeral ceremony was attended by Maj Gen Hamid Al Rumaithi, Commander of the Navy, said a Ministry of Defence post on social media on Sunday.

“The Commander of the Navy expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the martyr, asking Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy, admit him to the expanses of His gardens, and inspire his loved ones with patience and solace,” the ministry posted on X.