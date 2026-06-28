UAE soldier killed in training mission

A UAE solider was martyred during a training session in the country.

The Ministry of Defence sent its condolences to the family of “First soldier Issa Ghuloom Al Balushi who was martyred while performing a training mission in the country” on Saturday.

The government expressed sympathy to his family and asked for peace for the soldier and his family.

“The Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences to the family of the martyr asking Almighty God to envelop him in his vast mercy,” the statement said.

Earlier this year, two members of the armed forces were killed in a helicopter crash in the country in March due to a technical malfunction.