Manish Malhotra becomes latest designer to bring Indian heritage to haute couture

Indian designer Manish Malhotra is readying to make his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday.

He will become only the fourth Indian designer invited to join the world's most prestigious fashion body.

Rahul Mishra was the first, paving the way for his countrymen when he joined the fashion week in January 2020, becoming the first-ever Indian designer to be invited. Mishra was followed by Vaishali Shadangule, who became the first Indian woman to be featured on the official calendar in 2021 under her label Vaishali S.

Then came Gaurav Gupta, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, who made his couture debut in January 2023. Now, Malhotra is set to be the fourth name added to this exclusive list.

From left: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani in Manish Malhotra. Photo: @manishmalhotra05 / Instagram Info

Who is Manish Malhotra?

Malhotra started his career in the early 1990s as a stylist dressing Bollywood actors. He was quick to grasp how wardrobe could help flesh out a character, and earned acclaim for his costume design in the 1995 blockbuster film Rangeela.

He launched his eponymous ready-to-wear line in 2005, showcasing it at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week in 2006. By blending vibrant colour blocking with intricate embroidery, he quickly gained traction and opened boutiques in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, as well as his first international flagship in Dubai in 2006.

His designs are worn by many of Indian cinema's biggest stars, including Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor, while his close business ties with the Ambani family led to his appointment as creative director for the July 2024 wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. He also dressed the family for the pre-wedding events.

In 2023, Malhotra launched a line of high-end jewellery incorporating white diamonds, Zambian emeralds and Mozambique rubies, with pieces worn by the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Zayn Malik.

Armour-cut Dual ring with emeralds and diamonds and. Photo: Manish Malhotra Info

His work has been exhibited at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and the Philadelphia Museum in the US. Malhotra made his Met Gala debut in 2025, wearing a tailored floor-length black blazer and sherwani cape covered in gold threadwork. He also dressed Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in a heavily encrusted high-necked look.

A year later, he dressed Karan Johar, Camila Mendes, Sudha Reddy, in a custom-made Tree of Life gown, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who donned an emerald and diamond brooch to complete his look.

In February 2025, Malhotra headlined Dubai Fashion Week, bringing supermodels Valery Kaufman and Adriana Lima to open and close his show. He returned for the autumn/winter 2026 season with Bollywood star Kriti Sanon walking the show's finale.

An ivory tulle embroidered gown from Manish Malhotra's Dubai 2026 collection. Photo: Manish Malhotra Info

He has brought his larger-than-life glamour to Abu Dhabi too, most notably when he showcased a collection at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in 2023, where he was awarded for his Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema at Etihad Arena.

Already well-versed in catering to the needs of discerning customers seeking a unique outfit with a meaningful story behind it, Malhotra has spent his career skillfully applying Indian savoir-faire and handwork to more western-style pieces, drawing in international patrons.

Now, Malhotra is set to embark on the next chapter of his illustrious career when his haute couture debut in Paris will introduce his elegant and richly embellished work to a new audience.